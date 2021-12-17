Hong Kong is the Worst Market This Year

Hong Kong is the worst performing major stock market not only in Asia but the entire world so far this year.

“The hamstrung Hang Seng index is hobbling into year end,” RealMoney's Alex Frew McMillan wrote recently. “It's astonishing to see a major financial hub's market down almost 15% in what's supposed to be a year of recovery, when U.S. markets and others have been touching record highs.”

The Hong Kong stock market's increasing influence from Chinese technology explains part of the underperformance. “Real estate has also factored in,” McMillan said. “The sector is a mainstay of the local market, but it’s beaten down by the sharp falls in mainland Chinese developers. Equally, the depressing disappearance of the city's civic freedoms are to blame.”

Overall, the Hang Seng index is down 14.8% year to date, which sharply contrasts double-digit gains in Japan's Topix index (up 10.6%), Indonesia (up 10.8%), Australia (up 11.2%), Thailand (up 12.0%) and the majorly outperforming markets in Taiwan (up 18.5%) and India (up 23.9%).

Stranger still is that mainland Chinese markets are standing in the black - depending on how you look at them. “The Shanghai Composite Index is up 4.1% so far in 2021, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, with a greater tech weighting, is up 9.2%. Mainland-listed, mainland-focused stocks are doing fine,” McMillan added.

Yet the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which is made up exclusively of Chinese companies that are listed in Hong Kong but that do not trade inside mainland China, is down a startling 22.2%. That’s a sharp contrast with home-listed Chinese companies.

“It's mainly a reflection of the rising pressure from Beijing for Chinese companies to "return back home" in terms of their listing,” McMillan said.

Didi Global (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report is the unwitting poster child for that category of company.

“The ride-hailing market leader in China was pressured into delisting from the New York Stock Exchange under duress from Beijing,” McMillan added. “It was barred from signing new customers after its June 30 IPO, leaving its shares now 55.3% below the listing price. It said at the start of this month that it will abandon the NYSE and attempt to list in Hong Kong, as I explained at the time.”

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's market remains in limbo, although better news may be on the horizon.

“Hong Kong should rebound once any penalties that Beijing is levying on Big Tech are laid down, and if the U.S. listing issue can be resolved,” McMillan said. “If and when that happens, there could be a swing in the order of 20% to 30% - the Hong Kong market's underperformance this year - but this is a regulatory issue, not one driven by fundamentals.”

“A policy change could be announced overnight in Beijing, or Washington - or not,” he added.