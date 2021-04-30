Honeywell Transfering from NSYE to Nasdaq

Honeywell announced on Friday its transfer to the Nasdaq Stock Market from New York Stock Exchange effective May 11.

Honeywell said it will join the Nasdaq Composite index upon the transfer of its listing, and that it will meet the requirements to join the Nasdaq 100 index during 2021.

The Charlotte, N.C., software-industrial company will continue using the stock ticker HON and expects to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed company starting May 11.

The company would be rated among the top 20 of the Nasdaq 100 at its current market capitalization of approximately $155.5 billion.

“Nasdaq's long tradition of listing category-defining technology companies aligns well with Honeywell's cutting-edge technology and sustainability portfolio,” Honeywell's chairman and chief executive officer Darius Adamczyk said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the partnership and support that the New York Stock Exchange has provided to us over our many years with them,” he added.

“The company's listing on Nasdaq will provide them access to the deepest pool of liquidity in the U.S. equity market and inclusion in our equity indexes that track the most pivotal segments of the global economy,” said president and chief executive officer of Nasdaq, Adena Friedman.

Honeywell's predecessor company, Allied Chemical & Dye, began trading on the Big Board in 1920

At last check Honeywell shares were trading 0.52% lower at $222.74.

