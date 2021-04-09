Honeywell Rises on Upgrade, Price Target Hike From Deutsche Bank

Honeywell International (HON) - Get Report was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to buy from hold by an analyst who believes the industrial giant's stock is one of the most attractive in its peer group.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina company were up 1.75% to $223.71 Friday at last check.

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase raised her price target to $244 from $222 per share.

DeBlase said Thursday in a research note that despite Honeywell's "best in-class metrics" and other factors, the stock has been the worst performer in the multi-industry, electrical equipment and machinery (MI/EE) group year-to-date, after only showing average performance in 2020.

"We take this rare opportunity to upgrade the stock, particularly as we now see 5% and 10% upside to consensus EPS forecasts for 2021 and 2022, among the most attractive in the MI/EE group," the analyst said.

DeBlase said that when she downgraded Honeywell to hold nearly a year ago, "the world felt entirely different than it does today -- the COVID pandemic was only just beginning, and a number of countries around the world (including much of Europe and the U.S.) were in full-on lockdown mode."

"But now, nearly a year later, while COVID infection rates remain elevated in much of the world (we are certainly not out of the woods yet)," she said, "a light at the end of the tunnel is forming, becoming brighter with each vaccination."

As vaccine deployment prompts the global economy to reopen, DeBlase said she looks "more favorably on exposures to Commercial Aerospace, O&G (oil and gas) and [Non-Residential] Construction."

JPMorgan analyst C. Stephen Tusa Jr. raised his price target on Honeywell's stock to a Wall Street high of $250 a share from $200, saying the stock had underperformed this year.

"We view Honeywell as a transformed franchise versus past cycles, as management has been successful in driving operational improvements while also investing in R&D and rationalizing the portfolio through divestitures and what we consider reasonably priced M&A," said Tusa, who rates the stock overweight.

On Tuesday, Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell raised his price target on Honeywell to $230 from $225, while keeping an overweight rating. Mitchell said he expects most multi-industry companies that have given 2021 guidance to raise it when reporting first-quarter results.

Honeywell made news earlier this week after the company said it was teaming with the rapper and entrepreneur will.i.am to produce a nearly $300 multi-technology face mask known as the Xupermask.

TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer spoke with will.i.am and John Waldron, president and CEO of Honeywell International's Safety and Productivity Solutions division, on Tuesday's edition of Mad Money to discuss the collaboration that led to the Xupermask.

