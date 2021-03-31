Honda Recalls Some '18-'20 Models to Replace Fuel Pumps

Honda recalled various vehicles from model years 2018 through 2020 so it can replace malfunctioning fuel pumps.

More than 628,000 U.S. vehicles are included in the recall, including the CR-V small SUV, the company's top-selling U.S. vehicle, media reports add.

Honda said the vehicles may include a defective impeller, which is the rotating part of the pump.

The Japanese carmaker says no crashes or injuries have been reported as a result of the fuel pumps.

The National Highway Safety Administration lists the recall under campaign number 21V215000.

Honda will begin to notify owners of the recall details in late May. The company will replace the pumps at no charge.

The recall covers the:

- Honda 2018 and 2019 CR-V

- Honda 2019 and 2020 Accord

- Honda 2019 Civic Coupe, Sedan and Type R

- Honda 2019 and 2020 Civic Hatchback

- Honda 2019 Fit

- Honda 2019 HR-V

- Honda 2019 and 2020 Insight

- Honda 2019 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline.

- Honda Acura 2019 ILX

- Honda Acura 2019 and 2020 MDX, RDX and TLX.

Owners of these Honda or Acura models can learn more information about the recall by going to www.recalls.acura.com or www.recalls.honda.com and entering their vehicle identification numbers.

The recall includes a total of 761,000 vehicles globally, media reports say.

This current recall follows one in 2020 where 136,057 vehicles were also noted as seeing fuel-pump malfunctions.

Similarly, in 2019, a Honda recall classified more than half a million vehicles as having various fuel-pump issues.

Honda American depositary receipts at last check were trading 0.6% lower at $30.16.