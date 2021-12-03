Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
What the November Jobs Report Tells the Markets
What the November Jobs Report Tells the Markets
Honda Recalls 725,000 Vehicles in U.S. to Fix Hood Problem

Specifically, in a recall Honda must 'reinforce each vehicle’s hood striker area and inspect the hood for potential related damage.'
Honda Motors  (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report will voluntarily recall about 725,000 Passport (2019), Pilot (2016-2019) and Ridgeline (2017-2020) vehicles in the U.S. to fix a hood issue.

Specifically, it’s “to reinforce each vehicle’s hood striker area and inspect the hood for potential related damage,” Honda said.

“If related damage is found outside of the hood striker area, that hood will be replaced for free. No related crashes or injuries have been reported in relation to this issue.

“The gap between a closed hood and the upper grill of certain vehicles may be too large to allow full contact between the hood and the rubber seal meant to prevent air flow and reduce vibration between the two surfaces.

“Over time with high-speed highway driving, excessive movement of the hood caused by air flow through the gap may lead to damage to the hood striker and, potentially, to the hood itself. Such damage could ultimately lead to unexpected hood opening while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Owners of the cars should take them to an authorized Honda dealer as soon as they receive notification of the recall. Notification will begin in mid-January, Honda said.

The auto maker's stock recently stood at $28.14, down 1%, while the S&P 500 slid 1.24%. The 52-week high on the stock is $33.42, set in early August.

Morningstar analyst David Whiston puts fair value at $36 for the company. “Honda's products and strong financial position should keep it on solid ground, but the competition is fierce,” he wrote last month.

