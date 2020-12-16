Honda to Recall 1.4 Million Vehicles in the U.S.

Honda will recall 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. over faulty master switches, faulty drive shafts and programming flaws.

Japanese automaker Honda (HMC) - Get Report said it will recall 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. including some with potentially faulty master switches that reportedly led to fires.

Shares of the carmaker were down 0.11% to $29.62 on Wednesday.

The recall covers 268,000 CR-V vehicles manufactured between 2002 and 2006. Honda said it would replace the power window master switches, Reuters reported.

The company also detected a programming flaw in Honda Accord and Insight models.

The software recall includes 737,000 Accords from 2018 to 2020 and Insights from 2019 and 2020.

A programming flaw could disrupt communication causing illumination of several warning lights and malfunction of electronic components.

Honda also os issuing two recalls covering 430,000 Acura and Honda vehicles in 22 U.S. states to inspect and potentially replace front drive shafts.

The two drive shaft recalls cover Honda Civic Hybrids from 2012, the 2007 Honda Fit models from 2007 to 2014, and Acura ILX and Honda Accord models from 2013 to 2015.

Owners will be notified in late January about when to take their vehicles to a dealer for repairs. Honda said owners should take the SUVs in for repairs as soon as they get a recall notice.

No injuries have been reported in relation to the recalls, the company said.

Last week, Honda said that production was stopped at a major plant in England due to "transport-related parts delays," without elaborating on their cause.

The company is drawing up emergency plans to fly parts into the United Kingdom, the Financial Times reported.