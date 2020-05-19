Homebuilder Stocks Higher as Industry Confidence Improves

PulteGroup, KB Home, D.R. Horton and Lennar were higher as investors digested a decline in home starts but also saw industry confidence rise.

Shares of a number of the nation's top homebuilders were higher after the coronavirus prompted a brutal drop in starts but the blow was cushioned by rising confidence that the worst in the sector may be over.

In the wake of a tough report on home starts by the U.S. Department of Commerce, shares of PulteGroup (PHM) - Get Report at last check were up 1.5% at $31.61; KB Home KBH was up 1.5% at $29.08; D.R. Horton (DHI) - Get Report was 2% higher at $52.97, and Lennar rose 3.9% to $58.79.

Housing starts in April posted their biggest percentage drop on record, plunging more than 30% to an annualized rate of 891,000. That's the lowest overall number since 2015, when the housing market was finally starting to recover from the Great Recession.

After plunging in April, a widely watched homebuilder-confidence index put out by the National Association of Home Builders rebounded in May.

The NAHB's 100-point-index measurement of confidence in the current home-sales environment rose 6 points to 42, while sales expectations for the next six months posted an even bigger 10-point gain, hitting 46 points.

The rebound comes after the main NAHB index plunged from 72 in March to a low of 30 in April before rebounding to 37 in May.

The portion of the NAHB index that measures home-buyer traffic is also rising, reaching 21 points in May. That followed a 43 point plunge in April, when the measurement of home-buyer traffic tumbled to just 13 points, down from 56 in March.