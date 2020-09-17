Homebuilder Shares Ease After Decline in Housing Starts

Housing starts eased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.42 million in August from July. Homebuilder shares are a bit lower.

U.S. homebuilder shares eased on Thursday after the government reported that housing starts, building permits and housing completions fell in August from July.

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - Get Report slid 1.6% to $55.65. The ETF had jumped 27% year to date through Wednesday.

Among prominent homebuilders, D.R. Horton (DHI) - Get Report shares traded at $73.34, down 1.4%; and NVR (NVR) - Get Report traded at $4,159, down 1.4%; and Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Report slipped 0.9% to $44.59.

PulteGroup (PHM) - Get Report gave back 0.8% to $46.36 and KB Home (KBH) - Get Report fell 2.3% to $38.07. Lennar (LEN) - Get Report traded little changed at $78.95.

Privately owned housing starts registered a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,416,000 in August, down 5.1% from the revised July estimate of 1,492,000.

At the same time, the August number is 2.8% above the August 2019 rate of 1,377,000.

Meanwhile, privately owned housing units authorized by building permits posted a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,470,000 in August, down 0.9% from the revised July rate of 1,483,000.

The August figure edged down 0.1% from the August 2019 rate of 1,471,000.

In addition, privately owned housing completions recorded a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,233,000 in August, down 7.5% from the revised July estimate of 1,333,000.

The August figure is 2.4% below the August 2019 rate of 1,263,000.

Morningstar analyst Brian Bernard offered praise for D.R. Horton after its July earnings report.

“D.R. Horton delivered an excellent fiscal-third-quarter performance, which we view as more proof that housing market fundamentals in the U.S. have remained strong despite the coronavirus pandemic,” he wrote in a commentary.

“[The] combination of D.R. Horton's scale and its position in the entry-level market will allow the firm to continue to gain market share.”

Still, Bernard thinks the stock is overvalued, putting fair value at $59.