Premarket Movers Tuesday - Walmart, Home Depot, Roblox, Tesla

Stock futures slipped Tuesday as investors worried about the economic impact of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 on the U.S. recovery.

Walmart, Home Depot Push Dow Futures Lower on Growth Concern; Retail Sales In Focus

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday.

1. Roblox RBLX | Down 6.08%

Shares of Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report fell 5.63% in premarket trading Tuesday after the video game platform reported second-quarter bookings that missed analysts' forecasts.

Bookings, a non-GAAP measure of sales used by videogame companies, rose to $665.5 million in the second quarter from $494.2 million a year earlier but came in below estimates of $683.3 million.

Roblox posted strong growth in users and engagement.

2. Tesla TSLA | Down 1.82%

Shares of Tesla TSLA continued to slide a day after the electric-vehicle maker said U.S. regulators had opened a formal probe into its autopilot system.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer suggested that the company might put up disclaimers about the limitations of its autopilot system, including on the vehicle dashboards.

The message could say, "You could use it but please be aware that the system is not foolproof."

3. Home Depot HD | Down 3.13%

Shares of Home Depot (HD) - Get Report slumped in premarket trading even after the home-improvement retailer posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings.

The stock traded sharply lower as same-store sales growth for its U.S. outlets slowed to 3.4% from last quarter's 29.9% tally.

4. Walmart WMT | Down 0.9%

Shares of Walmart (WMT) - Get Report slipped in premarket trading after the retail giant posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast, but e-commerce sales dipped.

Cramer said on Monday that Walmart was "bothering" him because it could be among stocks that have run their earnings and then goes down.

5. Spirit Airlines SAVE | Down 4.61%

Shares of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Report retreated 4.08% in premarket trading after the carrier announced a bleak revision of its third-quarter earnings following massive disruptions from flight cancellations and delays.