Home Depot Shortens Store Hours Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Home-improvement retailer Home Depot (HD) - Get Report said it would be shortening its operating hours as it figures out the best way to serve customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Thursday, March 19, Home Depot will close daily at 6 p.m., with store-opening hours remaining the same.

Regular business hours for Home Depot in the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut tristate area have stores open at 6 a.m. at the earliest and closed at midnight at the latest.

"Our customers rely on us for urgent repairs, products, and materials, and we've always been committed to serving them during times of crisis and natural disaster," said Craig Menear, chairman, president and chief executive, in a statement.

"I want to thank our associates and suppliers for their dedication and hard work to ensure we're there for our communities during this challenging time."

The company says the adjusted hours will give staff more time to restock shelves and perform the necessary cleaning to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Atlanta company also said it was expanding its paid-time-off policy to address the needs of its hourly workers.

Starting this week, all hourly full-time workers will receive an additional 80 hours of paid sick or personal time, and part-time hourly workers will receive an additional 40 hours of paid sick or personal leave.

If an employee contracts Covid-19 or is advised by health officials to self-quarantine due to exposure to the virus, the employee will continue to be paid during time off.

Home Depot shares at last check were down 7.4% at $160.87 amid a wider market selloff.