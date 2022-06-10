Skip to main content
Ranking the Most Expensive Cities in the World
Ranking the Most Expensive Cities in the World

Home Depot Among B of A Stocks Benefiting From Urbanization

Urban areas now account for 55% of the global population, according to Bank of America analysts.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This is the age of urbanization. Urban areas now account for 55% of the global population, according to Bank of America analysts.

“While the covid pandemic shifted some urban dynamics, particularly flexible working, it has led to suburbs growing faster than inner urban areas, and thus to sprawling cities,” they wrote in a commentary. 

“But the overall urbanization trend is expected to continue.”

By 2030, the UN expects the world to have 43 cities with a population of 10 million or more (versus 31 in 2018). And it estimates that almost two-thirds (66%) of the global population on average will live in cities by 2050, with an 87% urban population in developed countries.

“What is driving this?” Bank of America analysts ask rhetorically. “Continued economic development with wealth and jobs concentrated in urban areas, … coupled with technology and lifestyle factors.” The World Bank estimates that more than 80% of gross domestic product is created in cities.

Here are stocks B of A analysts say will benefit from the urbanization trend.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

· D.R. Horton  (DHI) - Get D.R. Horton Inc. Report, the largest homebuilder by closings in the U.S. “The company's acute focus on high-quality, affordably-priced housing positions it extremely well, given the ongoing return of the entry-level/ first-time homebuyer and the strong wave of Millennials reaching prime home-buying age over the next five years,” BofA analysts said. 

“We believe the entry-level/first-time homebuyer is a much more need-based consumer than a move-up or luxury buyer, given life events such as marriage and child-rearing that generally necessitate more space.”

· Home Depot  (HD) - Get Home Depot Inc. (The) Report, the leading North American home improvement retailer. “Superior strategy and execution have underpinned Home Depot’s market share gains over the last decade, and we believe it will continue to outperform the overall renovation category, which has favorable tailwinds for the near and long term,” BofA analysts said.

“Improvements to productivity and supply chain should help to drive margin improvement, partially offset by near-term investments to drive future growth and deepen Home Depot's competitive moat.”

· UDR  (UDR) - Get UDR Inc. Report, an apartment real estate investment trust with more than 52,000 units. “UDR is a strong operator with diverse exposure to urban and suburban (31%/69%), as well as [Class] A and B assets across higher rent growth, infill markets,” BofA analysts said. 

“UDR's national mix with Coastal and Sunbelt markets positions the REIT well, given current migration trends” 

Further, “UDR offers a strong affordability appeal,” the analysts said. “Based on current rents versus the cost of home ownership, it is 45% less expensive to rent than own across UDR markets versus 35% pre-covid.”

AMC theaters Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAAMCDIS

Elon Musk Defends a Veteran Industry

By Luc Olinga
DocuSign Launches Payment System, Partnering With Apple, Google, and Others
MARKETS
DOCUMSFT

DocuSign Stock Crumbles After Q1 Profit Miss, Lower 2022 Billings Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
Netflix Flop Lead JS
MARKETS
NFLXROKU

Netflix Stock Slides As Goldman Lowers Rating To 'Sell', Slashes Price Target

By Martin Baccardax
Inflation Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPX

Inflation Roars Back To 1981 Levels on Record Gas Prices: Stocks Slump

By Martin Baccardax
Carvana
TECHNOLOGY
CVNAKAR

Carvana, 'The Amazon of Car Dealers', Fights its Biggest Battle

By Rob Lenihan
Trump Is Becoming 'an Albatross' Around Wall Street's Neck, Cramer Says
MARKETS
^INDU^SPXDOCU

Stocks Mixed, Inflation, DocuSign, AMD, Stitch Fix In Focus - Five Things You Must Know

By Martin Baccardax
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING

A King Could Help Las Vegas Strip NBA Dreams (Thank You, Thank You Very Much)

By Daniel Kline
Elon Musk Las Vegas Lead KL
INVESTING
TWTRTSLAKO

Elon Musk Is Not Buying a News Network

By Tom Bemis