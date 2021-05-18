Home Depot Blasts Earnings Forecast Amid 'Unprecedented' Project Demand

CEO Craig Menear said Home Depot was off to a solid start to the year thanks to "unprecedented demand for home improvement projects."

Home Depot (HD) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Tuesday amid what the world's biggest home retailer called "unprecedented" demand for domestic projects.

Home Depot said earnings for the three months ending on May 2, the company's fiscal first quarter, were pegged at $3.86 per share, up 85.6% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.06 per share. Group revenues, Home Depot said, rose 32.9% to $37.5 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of a $34.61 billion tally.

Same store sales were up 31.1% from last year, Home Depot said, firmly ahead of the Refinitiv forecast of 19.9%, while comparable sales in the U.S. were up 29.9%, with both figures coming in well ahead of Street forecasts.

"Fiscal 2021 is off to a strong start as we continue to build on the momentum from our strategic investments and effectively manage the unprecedented demand for home improvement projects," said CEO Craig Menear. "I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them and our supplier partners for their hard work and dedication to our customers."

Home Depot shares were marked 2.2% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $327.00 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 23.1%.

