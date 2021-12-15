Home Builder Confidence Rises in December on Strong Demand

But obstacles remain for builders, including finding workers, predicting pricing and dealing with material delays, the NAHB says.

Home builder confidence rose for the fourth consecutive month in December amid strong consumer demand, tight inventory and rising home prices.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index of confidence index rose to 84 in December from 83 in November. That ties the highest level of the year, set in February.

Existing-home sales rose 0.8% in October from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, the National Association of Realtors reported last month.

And the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index soared 19.5% in September from a year ago.

But the picture isn’t entirely rosy for home builders.

“While demand remains strong, finding workers, predicting pricing and dealing with material delays remains a challenge,” NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke said in a statement.

“Policymakers need to work on supply chain improvements and controlling costly inflation. Addressing lumber tariffs would be a good place to start.”

As for inflation, consumer prices skyrocketed 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the biggest increase in 39 years.

But “the most pressing issue for the housing sector remains lack of inventory,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.

The U.S. inventory of active home listings dropped 26% in the 12 months through November, over last year, according to Realtor.com.

The total inventory of unsold homes, including pending listings, slid 16%.

“Building has increased, but the industry faces constraints, namely cost/availability of materials, labor and lots,” Dietz said.

Meanwhile, mortgage refinancing applications plunged 41% last week from a year earlier, as higher interest rates kept homeowners from acting, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Friday.