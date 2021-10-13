Hollywood Crew to Strike Next Week for Better Pay, Hours

Hollywood production crew members have announced plans to go on strike beginning next week, if fair working hours and wage demands for 60,000 workers are not met.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, a union representing more than 150,000 behind-the-scenes workers in entertainment said, "union members will begin a nationwide strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Monday, October 18 at 12:01 a.m., PDT," in a statement.

A strike would result in a major shut down of production of shows and films, costing studios and streaming services millions of dollars. The strike could extend well beyond Hollywood, affecting productions in Georgia, New Mexico and other North American shoots.

After months of ongoing discussions, Union President Matthew Loeb said the talks lack a sense of urgency. "The union will continue bargaining with the producers this week in the hopes of reaching an agreement that addresses core issues, such as reasonable rest periods, meal breaks, and a living wage for those on the bottom of the wage scale," he said.

IATSE is based in Los Angeles, California.

“However, the pace of bargaining doesn’t reflect any sense of urgency,” Loeb added. “Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now," he said.

The AMPTP issued a statement cited in multiple media reports to say that negotiations will continue.

“There are five whole days left to reach a deal, and the studios will continue to negotiate in good faith in an effort to reach an agreement for a new contract that will keep the industry working,” said Jarryd Gonzales, a spokesman for AMPTP, Deadline reported.

Last week, IATSE members who work in television and film production at 36 IATSE local unions across the country voted to authorize the union’s international president to call a strike if contract talks didn’t result in a new contract for 60,000 film and television workers.