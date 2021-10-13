October 13, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Technical Analyst: Market Is 'Trading in a Zone'
Technical Analyst: Market Is 'Trading in a Zone'
Publish date:

Hollywood Crew to Strike Next Week for Better Pay, Hours

Nearly 150,000 union members set to strike next week demanding fair and safe working conditions for behind-the-scenes film and TV workers.
Author:

Hollywood production crew members have announced plans to go on strike beginning next week, if fair working hours and wage demands for 60,000  workers are not met.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, a union representing more than 150,000 behind-the-scenes workers in entertainment said, "union members will begin a nationwide strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Monday, October 18 at 12:01 a.m., PDT," in a statement.

A strike would result in a major shut down of production of shows and films, costing studios and streaming services millions of dollars. The strike could extend well beyond Hollywood, affecting productions in Georgia, New Mexico and other North American shoots.

After months of ongoing discussions, Union President Matthew Loeb said the talks lack a sense of urgency. "The union will continue bargaining with the producers this week in the hopes of reaching an agreement that addresses core issues, such as reasonable rest periods, meal breaks, and a living wage for those on the bottom of the wage scale," he said.

TheStreet Recommends

IATSE is based in Los Angeles, California.

“However, the pace of bargaining doesn’t reflect any sense of urgency,” Loeb added. “Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now," he said.

The AMPTP issued a statement cited in multiple media reports to say that negotiations will continue.

“There are five whole days left to reach a deal, and the studios will continue to negotiate in good faith in an effort to reach an agreement for a new contract that will keep the industry working,” said Jarryd Gonzales, a spokesman for AMPTP, Deadline reported.

Last week, IATSE members who work in television and film production at 36 IATSE local unions across the country voted to authorize the union’s international president to call a strike if contract talks didn’t result in a new contract for 60,000 film and television workers.

Wall Street Lead
STOCKS

Stocks End Mixed as Inflation Leaps; Bond Yields Ease

Ginkgo
INVESTING

Tim Collins Predicts Big Things for Ginkgo Bioworks

videoblocks-bitcoins-under-magnifying-glass-blockchain-technology-bitcoin-mining-concept-crypto-currency-gold-bitcoin-btc-bitcoins-and-loupe_hwg6v31ehm_1080__D
INVESTING

Why 'Rev Shark' Is Watching SPACs

Amazon Better Not Get Cocky, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Amazon Reportedly Engages in Bad Behavior in India

Department of Homeland Security Denies U.S., EU Laptop Ban Report
INVESTING

Travel, Hospitality Stocks Not Helped by Relaxed DHS Border Rules

James "Rev Shark" DePorre
INVESTING

Here's a 5-Step Game Plan for Managing Market Malaise

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine Lead
INVESTING

FDA Staff Shows Cautious Optimism for J&J's Booster Shot

Major League Baseball Lead
INVESTING

RedBall Deal for SeatGeek is Not a Home Run