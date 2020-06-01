HollyFrontier Refinery Conversion to Cost 200 Jobs

The switch from refinery to renewable diesel production will lead to the loss of up to 200 jobs over the next 18 months.

HollyFrontier (HFC) - Get Report announced plans to convert its refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming to renewable diesel production, a move that will lead to a loss of about 200 jobs there.

The jobs will be phased out over a 12 to 18 month period, according to the company's press release on Monday.

HollyFrontier will invest between $650 million and $750 million into its renewables business with an expected aggregate internal rate of return of between 20% and 30%.

Demand for renewable diesel and other lower carbon fuels is taking market share, according to HollyFrontier CEO Mike Jennings, thanks to consumer preferences and "substantial" federal and state incentive programs.

"This represents an exciting opportunity to enhance both the profitability and environmental footprint of HollyFrontier through organic investment," Jennings said.

The Cheyenne plant has been operating as a petroleum refinery for 86 years, but the company plans to spend between $125 million and $175 million to repurpose the plant's current footprint.

Once fully operational, the refinery will produce approximately 90 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.

The company said that future free cash flow generation in Cheyenne could be challenged due to lower gross margins resulting from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today’s announcements lay the groundwork for an integrated renewables business at HollyFrontier, including multiple renewable diesel plants with feedstock flexibility. After 86 years as a petroleum refinery, Cheyenne will take on a new challenge," the company said Monday.

HollyFrontier shares were up 0.3% to $31.54 in afternoon trading Monday.