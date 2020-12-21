HMS to Be Bought by PE-Backed Gainwell for $37-Share, $3.4B

HMS shares jumped after the healthcare technology company agreed to be acquired by a company backed by PE firm Veritas Capital for $3.4 billion.

HMS (HMSY) - Get Report shares jumped on Monday after the healthcare technology and analytics company agreed to be acquired by Gainwell, a company backed by private equity firm Veritas Capital, for $37 a share.

The all-cash deal values HMS at about $3.4 billion.

At last check HMS shares were 8.4% higher at $36.61.

The per-share purchase price represents a 52% premium over the stock's price on Oct. 2, the last day of trading before reports of a possible deal were published.

The transaction "delivers compelling and certain value to our shareholders while enhancing our ability to provide clients with world-class, data-driven analytics solutions,” said HMS Chief Executive Bill Lucia in a statement.

Adding the HMS business lines is expected to expand Gainwell's capabilities with data-driven tech and service solutions, the companies said. Gainwell says its technology solutions "are vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs."

The deal is expected to close in the first half, subject to conditions including regulatory clearances and a vote of HMS holders.

Fellow Veritas-backed company Cotiviti will also benefit from HMS capabilities particularly focused on the commercial, Medicare, and federal healthcare markets.

“HMS has developed a highly differentiated set of capabilities that deliver tangible value across the government and commercial healthcare payer spectrum," CEO Ramzi Musallam of New York-based Veritas Capital said.

"By aligning HMS’s market focus with Gainwell and Cotiviti, these organizations can become even more strategically aligned to their customers’ missions."

Barclays is providing financial advice to HMS on the deal while Goldman Sachs is advising Gainwell.