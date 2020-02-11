Hilton Earnings Beat Estimate While Outlook Lags

Hilton Worldwide (HLT) - Get Report on Tuesday offered up a weaker-than-expected outlook for 2020 as concern about the potential economic impact of the coronavirus increased.

But the angst failed to damp investors' enthusiasm after the McLean, Va., hotel giant posted beats on fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Hilton shares at last check rose 2.2% to $113.77 after the global brand reported adjusted earnings rose 6.4% to $1 a share.

That beat the 95-cent estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research as well as Hilton management's own forecast of 91 cents to 96 cents a share.

Hilton also posted a revenue beat, taking in $2.37 billion during the quarter and beating the $2.34 billion estimated in the Zacks survey.

Revenue per available room, an important industry metric, came in 1% higher in the fourth quarter, besting management's forecast of no growth.

Hilton's outlook for 2020, which the hotel company noted excludes the potential impact from the coronavirus, was weaker than analysts expected.

While analysts forecast earnings $4.30 a share, Hilton is more cautiously estimating 2020 earnings per share of $4.08 to $4.21.

Hilton is one of a number of hotel and travel stocks the market is watching closely as deaths and infections from the coronavirus continue to mount in China.

The number of Chinese tourists visiting the U.S. is expected to drop sharply, which could result in the loss of four million hotel nights, according to Oxford Economics.