Hill-Rom Stock Rises After Rejecting Baxter's Buyout Offer

Hill-Rom stock rose and hit an all-time peak of $142.45 after rejecting Baxter International's buyout offer.

Hill-Rom (HRC) - Get Report shares rose to a record high Wednesday, after the medical equipment maker reportedly rebuffed a $9.6 billion takeover offer from massive peer Baxter International (BAX) - Get Report.

Such a share price move indicates market participants believe Hill-Rom will receive a higher bid.

Hill-Rom stock recently traded at $134.57, up 8.7% at last check, and earlier hit an all-time peak of $142.45. It has jumped 33% over the past six months on takeover speculation.

Baxter recently traded at $81.72, down 0.5%, and has firmed 5% over the last six months.

News of the rebuff came from Bloomberg, which cited knowledgeable sources.

Hill-Rom doesn’t think Baxter’s $144 per share offer is high enough, the sources said. They said Baxter may offer a higher price.

As for Baxter, Julie Utterback puts its fair value at $80 and assigns it a narrow moat.

“Following the spin-off of Baxalta in mid-2015, Baxter's new management team has focused on increasing efficiencies and innovating in medical products,” she wrote in a commentary. “That focus has resulted in much-improved profitability and cash flow generation.”

Further, “In the intermediate term, the company aims for roughly 5% organic sales growth,” she said.

That’s “primarily through new product launches and for double-digit adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow growth compounded annually. Acquisitions could add to those prospects.”

