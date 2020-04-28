TikTok and Their 7 Highest Paid Influencers

TikTok performers are making major bucks in quarantine, according to recent estimates. Here is a list of the highest-paid influencers on TikTok.

It pays to be popular on TikTok.

It’s little secret that top accounts on Instagram (FB) - Get Report, YouTube (GOOGL) - Get Report or other social media platforms can earn big bucks by monetizing their social success -- and that’s true of TikTok as well.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese Internet firm ByteDance, saw a meteoric rise in downloads throughout 2019 and has continued its rise throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Geared towards short-form lip synch clips, the app caught fire among the Gen Z set and has since minted its own class of social stars.

Unlike YouTube, TikTok doesn't directly compensate most users for running ads right now. But there are several ways to potentially earn money, including through brand partnerships, selling merchandise, or cross-promoting with other social accounts. TikTokers can also collect virtual donations from fans that can be cashed out for money.

So who’s earning the most? Below are TikTok stars believed to be among the top earners, based on estimates from Influencer Marketing Hub. Because actual earnings rely on a variety of variables, the numbers may vary.

1. Charli D'Amelio

With 52 million followers, 3.5 billion total likes and an average engagement rate of 5.3%, D'Amelio is estimated to earn between $30,934 and $51,556 per post, which mostly feature dance and lip synch clips to popular songs.

2. Loren Gray

With 42 million followers, 2.3 billion likes and an average engagement rate of 2.28% for her short lip synch clips, Gray's earnings could total $25,580 to $42,633 per post according to Influencer Marketing Hub's estimates.

3. Zach King

King, who specializes in magic tricks and other special visual effects in his TikTok clips, could earn between $25,075 and $41,791 per post. King's stats include 42 million followers, 442 million likes and a engagement rate of 5.4%.

4. Riyaz

Riyaz's theatrical lip synchs often feature collaborations with other performers, and are estimated to bring in between $22,075 and $36,791 per post. Riyaz has 37 million followers, 2 billion likes and a 2.66% average engagement rate.

5. Addison Rae

With 37 million followers, 2 billion likes and an average engagement rate of 5.74%, Rae's podance clips are estimated to bank between $21,923 and $36,538 per post.

6. BabyAriel

Ariel, who has 33 million followers, 2 billion likes and an average engagement rate of 2.51%, is estimated to bring in between $19,511 and $32,519 per post.

7. Spencer X

With 29 million followers, 638 million likes and an engagement rate of 2.59%, the popular prankster and beatboxer Spencer X's estimated earnings are between $17,228 and $28,713 per post.