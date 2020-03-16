Health and Human Services Department Hit by Cyberattack Amid Coronavirus Response

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department was hit by a cyberattack amid its effort to respond to the coronavirus. The attack was intended to slow the response to the pandemic, a report says.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was the target of a cyberattack Sunday night, as hackers looked to slow the nation's response to the coronavirus outbreak, a media report says.

While the hack was intended to slow the country's response, it did not do so in any meaningful way, and the hackers do not appear to have taken any data from the agency's systems, sources told Bloomberg News.

The agency suspects, but has no definitive proof, that the hackers were from outside the U.S., Bloomberg reported.

HHS tech recently has been in the news. Reports say that on Feb. 23 the agency's email system crashed as HHS was attempting to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

The outage stretched through much of the day, with some messages being delayed up to 11 hours, according to Politico.

HHS officials eventually discovered that an email test conducted by the team at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was responsible for the outage.

Some technological problems with the department's Medicare branch date back at least a year, according to Politico.

On Thursday, HHS Secretary Alex Azar told Fox News that the government is working together with health-care providers across the country "to elongate and push out and make shorter that epidemiological curve, make the severity of impact on the country lesser but perhaps longer, and push it out so that our health-care resources can be spread out over a longer period of time."