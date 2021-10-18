October 18, 2021
Finding Cannabis Diamonds in the Rough
Hexo Co-Founder Resigns as CEO Following Activist Letter

Hexo CEO Sebastian St-Louis stepped down effective immediately just weeks after activist shareholder Adam Arviv sent a letter criticizing the company's leadership.
Shares of cannabis company Hexo  (HEXO) - Get HEXO Corp. Report fell Monday after founder and CEO Sebastian St-Louis stepped down effective immediately as the company says it is in advanced discussions with his successor. 

St-Louis' resignation comes just weeks after activist investor Adam Arviv sent a letter to Hexo's board demanding significant changes, Yahoo Finance Canada reported. 

Those changes were due to "recent dilutive financings, the CEO's misalignment with shareholders, and a lack of basic business skills to lead," the letter stated. 

St-Louis will stay on the board of directors for the Ottawa-based company, but will step down as CEO, along with Donald Courtney, the company's chief operating officer. 

“The board has established a 'special committee for succession' to identify a new CEO with the experience to defend HEXO's position as a market leader in Canada and secure our place as a top-three global cannabis company," company chair Dr. Michael Munzar said.

Arviv was "an advisor to the family behind Redecan," Yahoo reported. Hexo agreed to acquire the privately-held, Ontario-based cannabis company for C$925 million ($747.5 million) 

Hexo will pay for the purchase with C$400 million in cash and C$500 million through the issuance of Hexo common shares at an implied price per share of C$7.53. Redecan shareholders own about 31% of Hexo shares following the close of the transaction.

Hexo shares were falling 3.26% to $2.08 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange Monday afternoon. 

