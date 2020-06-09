Hertz Investors Hit Brakes on Recent Rally

Hertz shares declined Tuesday for the first time in three sessions. The stock had more than tripled since Thursday.

Hertz's (HTZ) - Get Report stock-price roller-coaster ride continued Tuesday with the shares falling more than 7% premarket a day after they more than doubled in a single session.

That move had erased all the losses the stock had accrued since declaring bankruptcy.

Hertz's run started on Thursday and the stock has more than tripled over two sessions, despite the company not releasing any significant news over the past two sessions.

Hertz hit a closing price of $2.84 on Wednesday, May 22, the day the car rental company said it filed for protection from creditors under the bankruptcy laws.

The stock rose 84% on Thursday on volume of 268 million shares. And on Friday the stock jumped 71% with 342.2 million shares changing hands.

The stock hit a record low 56 cents a share on May 26.

At last check the shares were down 9.4% at $5.01.

"With the severity of the covid-19 impact on our business, and the uncertainty of when travel and the economy will rebound, we need to take further steps to weather a potentially prolonged recovery,” said Hertz President and Chief Executive Paul Stone in a May 22 statement.

The company said it had $1 billion on hand to fund operations. “Depending upon the length of the covid-19 induced crisis and its impact on revenue, the company may seek access to additional cash, including through new borrowings, as the reorganization progresses,” Hertz said in the statement.

Hertz instituted furloughs and layoffs affecting 20,000 of its employees, or about half its workforce. The company said it planned to continue to pay its remaining employees, vendors and suppliers “in the usual manner,” while it reorganizes.