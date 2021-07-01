Hertz Drops From Opening After Emerging From Bankruptcy

Hertz recently traded at $20.50, down from the opening price of $22, after the rental car giant on Wednesday came out of bankruptcy, a media report says.

Hertz Global Holdings HTZZ recently traded at $20.50, down from the opening of $22, after the rental-car giant on Wednesday emerged from bankruptcy proceedings.

The stock quotes come from Bloomberg. The shares trade over the counter, and on Thursday they've reached as high as $33.80 and as low as $16.24, Bloomberg reports.

The stock ticker was HTZGQ before the company emerged from bankruptcy proceedings.

Hertz’s new board will have at least two representatives each from Certares Management and Knighthead Capital Management, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In May, those firms won the auction for Hertz, along with Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Report, which received one board seat.

The new board chairman is Gregory O’Hara, founder and senior managing director at Certares.

In the bankruptcy, Knighthead, Certares and co-investors purchased most of Hertz’s stock for $2.8 billion.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, as the collapse in the global travel industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed its ability to reach long-term agreements with creditors on reduced payments.



Robinhood investors swarmed in to buy shares of the beleaguered company at a cheap price. In October, Hertz said its common stock would start trading on the over-the-counter market after the bankruptcy filing.

The company's reorganization plan was confirmed by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Delaware.

In a June 30 statement, the 103-year-old company said that within the bankruptcy proceeding, it eliminated nearly $5 billion of debt, including all of Hertz Europe's corporate debt.

Hertz said Knighthead, Certares and Apollo have provided the company with more than $5.9 billion of new equity capital.

At the operating level, the Estero, Fla., company said, it has cut expenses, optimized its locations and U.S. and international fleets, and negotiated cost cuts and concessions at certain airport locations.

And it completed the sale of its Donlen fleet leasing business for $891 million cash.

“These efforts, combined with a sharp increase in car rentals in the U.S. and the continued strength in used-car sales, are putting the company on track for strong financial results in 2021,” the company said.

Hertz reported first-quarter net income of $190 million. On an adjusted basis, Hertz posted a loss of 33 cents a share. Revenue of $1.3 billion was down 32% from a year earlier.