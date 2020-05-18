Hertz Taps Retail Chief Stone as New CEO

Hertz Global shares jumped Monday after the rental-car giant said it named Paul Stone as chief executive, succeeding Kathryn Marinello, who resigned.

Stone had been Hertz's executive vice president and chief retail operations officer.

He previously worked at the Sam's Club division of Walmart. (WMT) - Get Report Marinello, who had taken the CEO's job as of Jan. 3, 2017, will stay at Hertz as a consultant for up to a year.

The company last week expressed "substantial doubt" that it could continue as a going concern, as it struggles with losses inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"If our business does not recover quickly and we are unable to successfully restructure our substantial indebtedness, obtain further waivers or forbearance or raise additional capital, there is substantial doubt that we will be able to continue as a going concern," the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The company had total debt of $18.75 billion as of March 31 and said its lenders had extended the deadline for certain loan repayments to May 22.

Last week, it reported that its first-quarter loss widened to $356 million, or $2.50 a share, from $147 million, or $1.54, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue slid to $1.92 billion from $2.11 billion.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Bonita Springs, Fla., company had hired FTI Consulting to help prepare for a possible filing under the bankruptcy laws.

Hertz shares recently traded at $2.93, up 11%. The stock has plunged 87% over the past three months through Friday. That compares with a 15% slide for the S&P 500 index during that period.