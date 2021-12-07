Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why SEC and FINRA Are Investigating DWAC
Why SEC and FINRA Are Investigating DWAC
Publish date:

Hertz Criticized by Sen. Warren About $2 Billion Share Buyback

Hertz filed under the bankruptcy laws in 2020 and emerged from the proceedings this summer.
Author:

The $2 billion stock repurchase program unveiled last week by car-rental giant Hertz  (HTZ) - Get Hertz Global Holdings Inc Report has drawn the ire of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts).

Hertz, which in May 2020 filed for protection from creditors under the bankruptcy laws, announced a share repurchase program last week. 

Buybacks can raise a stock's price by reducing the number of shares in the market. 

Last week, the company said it would immediately start the program, in which it would buy back as much as $2 billion of its stock. 

In a letter viewed by CNN, Warren wondered why the company was using funds to buy back stock instead of investing in new cars so it could bring down rental-car prices.

TheStreet Recommends

"This decision, and other actions taken before and after Hertz's bankruptcy process reveals that the company is happy to reward executives, company insiders, and big shareholders while stiffing consumers with record-high rental car costs and ignoring the recent history that nearly wiped out the company," Warren wrote.

Hertz said the buyback program "allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases."  

Hertz was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic as travel restrictions kneecapped the car-rental industry and travel more broadly. The coronavirus outbreak forced the more than 100-year-old company into bankruptcy proceedings. 

Earlier this year, a group of investment firms that eventually included the New York private-equity firm Apollo Global Management  (APO) - Get Apollo Global Management Inc. Class A Report acquired Hertz, helping the company emerge from bankruptcy in late June 2021. 

"You owe your customers and the public an explanation for this $2 billion buyback and whether it is in the best interests of the long-term health of the company and its consumers," Warren's letter said. 

Hertz shares at last check were trading 0.8% higher at $26.19,

Twitter Lead
INVESTING
TWTR

This Is Why Twitter Stock Can Soar From Its Current Lull

pexels-andrea-piacquadio-3771787
Sponsored Story
WMTTGT

What’s All The Fuss About Click and Collect Fulfillment?

Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Hits Fresh Record High; Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty Boosts Price Target to $200

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
TSLAAALINTC

Tech Stocks Surge, Dow Roars; Fauci Says Omicron Variant 'Almost Certainly' Less Severe Than Delta

GameStop Lead Graphic
INVESTING
GMEBBBYAMC

GameStop Stays Tight-Lipped Ahead of Third-Quarter Earnings

intel (4)
MARKETS
INTC

Intel Stock Surges On Plans For Potential $50 Billion Mobileye IPO

Jim Cramer Is Keeping an Eye on Constellation Brands
INVESTING
STZ

Constellation Brands Reportedly to Build $1.3B Brewery in Mexico

NFL Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
DKNGNFL

DraftKings And NFL Players Association Team Up For NFTs