Hertz $500M Stock Sale Draws 'Comments' From SEC

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton says the agency "has comments" about the car rental giant's proposed stock sale.

The Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly told Hertz (HTZ) - Get Report, that the regulator "has comments" on the company’s plan to sell up to $500 million in shares, which the rental-car giant has said "could ultimately be worthless."

The Estero, Fla., company has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The collapse in the global travel industry overwhelmed its ability to reach long-term agreements with creditors on reduced payments, forcing the company to seek protection from creditors under the bankruptcy laws.

Hertz shares were halted Wednesday.

“In this particular situation we have let the company know that we have comments on their disclosure,” SEC Chairman Jay Clayton told CNBC. “In most cases when you let a company know that the SEC has comments on their disclosure, they do not go forward until those comments are resolved.”

Hertz on Monday filed with the SEC to sell $500 million of stock.

Hertz told the court it would alert buyers of the new shares that common stock in the group "could ultimately be worthless” once its bankruptcy proceedings are concluded.

The company said in the filing that equity holders would not see a recovery from any bankruptcy plan unless those with more senior claims, including bondholders, are paid in full.

Hertz said this would "require a significant and rapid and currently unanticipated improvement in business conditions to pre-covid-19 or close to pre-covid-19 levels."

Last week, Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said that Hertz, which filed for Chapter 11 protection on May 22 with nearly $20 billion in debts, could raise as much as $1 billion through the sale of new shares.

The company has bonds that are about $2.3 billion under water, as well as what it owes to banks and any lease payments and other expenses, Bloomberg reported.

The company received a delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange on May 26.

Neither Hertz nor the SEC immediately responded to a request for comment.