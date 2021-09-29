Herman Miller Tops Revenue Estimates; Changes Name to MillerKnoll

Herman Miller announced the purchase Knoll in April and completed transaction in the fiscal first quarter.

Shares of office furniture maker Herman Miller (MLHR) - Get Herman Miller, Inc. Report were rising Wednesday after the company reported mixed first quarter results with revenue that blew away analyst estimates.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company reported first-quarter earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $789.7 million. Analysts were expecting the company to report first-quarter earnings of 50 cents per share on revenue of $648 million.

Earnings for the period dropped sharply from $1.24 per share in the year-ago quarter when people were rushing to set up home offices to be able to work from home during the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We continue to experience strong momentum in our Global Retail and International Contract segments. Demand is accelerating in the Americas Contract and Knoll segments as our customers prepare to return to their offices and adapt them for the future of work," the company said in a statement.

Despite the earnings miss, year over year revenue increased 26%.

MillerKnoll shares were up 3.4% to $41.47 after hours at last check Wednesday.

In April, Herman Miller announced that it would acquire office furniture rival Knoll for cash and stock valued at about $1.8 billion. Herman Miller said it would pay $11 cash and 0.32 share for each share of Knoll.

The company completed its acquisition during the quarter and announced that the combined company will now be called MillerKnoll.

The two companies collectively have 19 brands and a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, including more than 50 physical retail locations.

Earlier this month, Herman Miller appointed top gamer and Twitch streamer Tim “TimtheTatman” Betar as company's first global brand ambassador.