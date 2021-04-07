Herman Miller Signs Top Gamer TimTheTatman as Brand Ambassador

Herman Miller hires top gamer Tim “TimtheTatman” Betar as its global brand ambassador to promote furniture products for gamers.

Herman Miller (MLHR) - Get Report on Wednesday appointed top gamer and Twitch streamer Tim “TimtheTatman” Betar the office furniture company's first global brand ambassador.

Timothy John Betar, better known by his online alias, is an American Twitch streamer and internet personality.

Betar has 6.4 million followers on Twitch, 3.3 million on Facebook's Instagram (FB) - Get Report and 2.4 million on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report. Twitch is the videogame streaming platform owned by Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

The partnership "shows that a big company like Herman Miller cares about what us gamers have to say," Betar said in a statement.

"After streaming and sitting for long periods of time, I realized the importance of quality products and investing in them for your health. Once I switched to Herman Miller for gaming, I could immediately feel the difference!" Betar added.

Betar, 30, has livestreamed pregame Super Bowl videogame competitions for frozen pizza brand Totino. (GIS) - Get Report

"This is a massive milestone for our team," Jon Campbell, director of

gaming at Herman Miller, said in a statement.

"We will be supporting Tim and his community through original content and exclusive product information, in addition to gathering feedback directly from Tim and his community for product design," said Campbell.

Herman Miller, Zeeland, Mich., designs, manufactures and distributes interior office furnishings, furniture systems, products, and services. The company markets its products to companies, organizations and individuals.

"Since launching our first batch of gaming products in July, we have been incredibly humbled by the number of people who have chosen Herman Miller for their setups," added Campbell.

Betar will serve as a touchpoint between the furniture company and the gaming community, the company said.

"Opportunities like this allow [players'] voices to be heard and give them a chance

to influence the products they want and need," Campbell added.

Shares of Herman Miller at last check were off 0.5% at $42.77.