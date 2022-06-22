Here's What's on the Menu For Disney Cruise Line's Newest Ship

The Disney Wish sets sail later this summer, paying tribute to Walt Disney, classic characters and bygone America.

Having conquered the theme park game (and most of Florida), Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report set sail for the first time in 1998, launching its inaugural cruise ship Magic.

The family-focused liner proved to be successful and the company gradually expanded its fleet, adding three more vessels before the onset of the covid pandemic.

Like its theme parks, and as with the rest of the cruise industry, Disney’s cruise lines were put on hold during the pandemic. But just as Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report has slowly but steadily reopened its parks and related experiences, it’s also begun to bring back its four cruise ships: Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy.

Last year Disney announced that it would be adding a new ship to its fleet, the Disney Wish, which will set sail on July 14 from Port Canaveral in Brevard County, Florida.

Disney has already announced that the 1,119 foot long Disney Wish will include Broadway-style shows “The Little Mermaid,” “Disney Seas the Adventure,” and “Disney's Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular,” as well as the immersive entertainment experiences "Avengers: Quantum Encounter” and “Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure.”

But now the Disney Parks Blog has released some details about two of its dining venues: 1923 and Marceline Market, both of which are tributes to the history of Disney.

Disney

What Is The 1923 Dining Venue?

1923 is named after the year that Walt and his brother Roy started The Walt Disney Company, Hollywood’s first cartoon studio.

The 1923 will have a glamorous, classic Hollywood feel, complete with 1000 drawings, props and other behind-the-scenes ephemera from 16 Disney films including “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “The Little Mermaid,” while the menu will feature a blend of Asian, European and South American cuisines and selections from local Napa Valley wineries.

Disney

What Is The Marceline Market?

The Marceline Market is named after Marceline, Missouri, the town where Walt grew up and that serves as the inspiration for Main Street U.S.A. at Disney’s various theme parks.

The Marceline Market is a food hall that serves walk-up dining, from vegetarian dishes to Americana favorites, with each of the 10 food stalls themed after a Disney animated story, “Alice in Wonderland” to “Zootopia,” with the animated characters serving as shopkeepers.