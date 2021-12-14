Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Here's What's on the Fed Agenda As Two-Day Meeting Begins
Publish date:

Here's What's on the Fed Agenda As Two-Day Meeting Begins

All eyes on the Federal Reserve's current two-day policy meeting and what it means for the pace of inflation and interest rates.
Author:

All eyes on the Federal Reserve's current two-day policy meeting and what it means for the pace of inflation and interest rates.

The highly anticipated December Federal Reserve policy meeting is underway and market watchers are making bets on what will come out of the two-day event.

The easy odds are that Fed officials will lay out plans to speed up tapering of stimulus programs, paving the way for future interest rate hikes. 

Many are also wagering that policymakers are working on a new way to characterize rising inflation, which hit 6.8% in November, now that the "transitory" description is being phased out. 

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last month that it was time to "retire" that word and expects inflation to move down by the second or third quarter of next year.

Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro, believes the Fed will describe inflation as “elevated," MarketWatch reports, while Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays, expects to see the word “persistent" used instead.  

Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA, thinks Powell will try to describe inflation as a “one-time permanent adjustment in prices that doesn’t become an annual event," according to MarketWatch. 

Fed officials are expected to release economic projections on Wednesday, which could offer insight on when interest rates will start rising, and how quickly. 

The Wall Street Journal notes that officials were evenly divided between starting rates hikes next year or in 2023 just a few months ago, but new projections are that multiple rate rises are coming for the next two to three years.

In September, analysts were forecasting the Fed to hike rates six times by the end 2024. However, analysts now expect that number to be nine hikes over the same period – two next year and three in each of 2023 and 2024, according to MarketWatch.

Fed watchers expect Powell to be more hawkish in his post-meeting news conference set for Wednesday.

On display will be “the limits of Fed hawkishness,” David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds told MarketWatch. It notes that central bankers are often described as either "inflation-wary hawks, eager to tighten monetary policy or more growth-focused doves."

Adds Kelly: “Fed members have displayed their dovish feathers too often at this stage for us to mistake them for a flock of hawks."

Whatever comes out of the meeting, most anticipate it to be one of the more eventful gatherings in recent memory.

“There are meetings where you make small changes, and there are meetings where you make larger changes. And this feels to me like a meeting where they’re making larger changes,” William English, a former senior Fed economist and current professor at the Yale School of Management, told the Journal.

