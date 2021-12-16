Here's What to Look For in FedEx's Earnings Post-Bell

Currently trading at $241.87, FedEx stock hit a high of $319.90 this year but has been on a downward trend since.

With FedEx shares on a downward trend despite a holiday shopping period that started early, the delivery company's near-term prospects rest on second-quarter earnings scheduled to come out at close on Thursday.

Currently trading at $241.87, FedEx stock hit a high of $319.90 this year but has generally been on a downward trend, as countrywide shipping delays and shortages pushed senders to consider other delivery options.

Shares of the Memphis, Tenn.-based company dropped 17.92% in the last six months and are down 4.47% year-over-year.

Analysts gathered by FactSet predict earnings to fall 11% to $4.28 a share with a revenue increase of 9% to $22.414 billion.

In the last earnings call, FedEx cited rising labor costs and supply chain disruptions for lowering its EPS to somewhere between $19.75 to $21 for 2022. FactSet analysts now predict it to be in the lower end at $19.74.

The earnings that come out could swing the company either way, with a drop confirming difficulties that FedEx is already having and a rise contradicting current analyst caution. Watchers should look for the stock to move in after-hours trading.

In general, online shopping is not winding down despite store reopenings in the later stages of the pandemic. Some analysts have predicted that any momentary difficulties that FedEx may be experiencing pale in comparison to rising consumer demand for shipping services.

"The bulls want to send the stock above $255.30 which is near term resistance and the bears want to see it fall below $216.34 which is near term support," Adam Sarhan writes for Forbes. "Until either level is breached, we have to expect this recent sideways action to continue."