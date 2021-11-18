Here's What Will Be Open On Thanksgiving

Whether you need to pick up something last minute or you want to get a jump on holiday shopping after you finish the cranberry sauce, there are a few places that will be open on Thanksgiving.

Most drug stores will remain open, as will the majority of national grocery store chains, though some will close early.

Once Target began giving employees the day off two years ago, a number of big box retailers followed suit, though there are a few options available for people who would rather go shopping than hang out with their in-laws.

Whole Foods

Did you forget the quinoa and the organic lemonade? The good news is that Whole Foods, one of the nation's largest markets for healthy food, will be open on Thanksgiving. Depending on your location, you might even be able to pick up any items you ordered ahead of time on the day off. Don't forget the yams.

Kroger

If Whole Foods is a bit rich for your blood, Kroger will also be open on Thanksgiving. Some stores will be open 24 hours a day, while others will be closed by 1 p.m., so either call ahead or get there early for your last-minute cranberry sauce needs.

Ralphs

If you're working on Thanksgiving and need to pick something up before you get home, many Ralphs will be open late, and you can even grab a Whole Roasted Chicken if you're not going to have the energy to cook.

Wegmans

While it doesn't have quite the profile of a Whole Foods, the cultishly beloved grocery chain is there for you on Thanksgiving, as many locations will be open until 4 p.m.. While you're there, Wegmans fans famously swear by the Cannoli, just in case you're pie agnostic.

CVS

In case you ran out of paper towels or you need some Allegra right away, the drugstore chain CVS will be open on Thanksgiving day. Some locations will have reduced hours, so call ahead before you head out.

Rite Aid

Not to be outdone by competitor CVS, Rite Aid will also be open on Thanksgiving.

Walgreens

In case all your prescriptions are at Walgreens and you need something last minute, most locations will remain open 24 hours.

Big Lots

Most big box retailers give their employees Thanksgiving off, perhaps so they can get some rest before Black Friday hits. But if you absolutely need to get a Roku Streaming Stick 4K before it sells out, Big Lots will be open.

Dollar General

Whatever it is that you might need on Thanksgiving, there's a pretty good chance you can find it at your local Dollar General, which will be open until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and sells plenty of items that cost more than a buck.

Five Below

One of America's leading discount stores will be open Thanksgiving for all your last-minute budget shopping needs, though check your location for exact hours. If you have children coming by and need to grab a few toys, this might be your best option.

Old Navy

Does gravy put you in the mood to buy your loved ones a sweater? Well, you're in luck, because Old Navy traditionally stays open during Thanksgiving, though some locations won't open until later in the afternoon, so call ahead.