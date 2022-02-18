Here’s What Will Be Open and Closed on Presidents Day

America first started celebrating Presidents Day in 1885. Originally known as Washington's Birthday in honor of the O.G. President, it was moved to the third Monday due to 1971’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which was part of an effort to create more three-day weekends for the nation’s workers.

To be frank, Presidents Day isn’t the biggest American holiday around. It’s not like Memorial Day or the Fourth of July, where you just assume you have the day off, and unless you live in California, you're not likely to be going to any barbecues. (Given the state of global warming, things might be changing in that regard, but that’s not something to celebrate.)

If you’re not sure whether you have the day off, you’re going to need to ask your boss. But if you do have the day off and you’re not sure what you can do with yourself, we’ve got you covered.

What Will Not Be Open on Presidents’ Day?

The Stock Market

The stock market will be closed for a three-day weekend, so go home, day traders. They miss you.

The Federal Government

In honor of America’s first president, the federal government takes the day off, so most employees can stay home.

State Governments

Because it’s a federal holiday, state governments give their government employees the day off -- though there are exceptions.

The Postal Service

This might be redundant, but just to clarify: The Postal Service will be closed that day, so don’t expect any mail or try to send a package through the USPS.

The Department Of Motor Vehicles

If you wanted to use your day off to renew your driver’s license, well, sorry, you’ll have to pick another day.

Public Universities And Schools

Public universities and schools will take the day off, but school districts can choose to have school that day to make up for a snow day or some other cancellation. Private schools and universities can choose to take the day off, but many do not.

Banks

Most banks are closed on Presidents Day, though you can still use the ATM. (TD Bank is open.)

Libraries

Public libraries are generally closed on Presidents Day, though you can often check e-books out from the libraries' websites. It’s also not unheard of for some libraries to remain open.

Public Transportation

Subways and buses generally run on limited hours on Presidents Day.

Trash Collection

Trash will not be picked up on Presidents Day

What Will Be Open On Presidents’ Day?

State Parks

State parks are generally open on Presidents Day, though check your city’s website to see if they're operating on reduced hours.

Movie Theaters

Even though it’s a three-day weekend, the film industry doesn’t treat Presidents Day as a big deal, saving all its love for Valentine’s Day. But if you want to catch “Jackass Forever” on the big screen, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Chain Stores and Restaurants

Frankly, Presidents Day isn’t Christmas. No major chain store, mail, grocery store or restaurant chain takes the day off, and few local ones do as well. Apple Stores (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Trader Joe’s, Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report, Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report, the drugstores, Barnes & Noble (BKS) - Get Barnes & Noble, Inc. Report, Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report … they’re all open, usually at regular hours.

So hit the mall or pick up your prescription from CVS, Walgreen (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report or Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Rite Aid Corporation Report if that’s what you’re in the mood for. Or if you have the day off and you’re looking to take a long lunch, check to see if your favorite place is open, as it is common for small restaurants to take Monday off.

Museums

Again, double-check this, but museums generally don’t take Presidents Day off. Manhattan's Metropolitan Museum of Art and Guggenheim Museum, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, the Art Institute of Chicago and Los Angeles County Museum of Art are all open for your edification.

Rising interest rates, inflation and market volatility are on the horizon. You don’t want to miss out on this exclusive opportunity to unlock Action Alerts PLUS at our lowest price of the year.

