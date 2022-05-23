Here’s What Will Be Open And Closed on Memorial Day

Rite Aid, Best Buy and Pizza Hut will be open. Not so much with the Stock Market, though.

Just in case you forgot to remember, Memorial Day will take place on Monday, May 30th.

Memorial Day is one of the most American of all holidays, second only to the Fourth of July.

The holiday was created to honor people who served in the United States military.

The first Memorial Day took place in 1868, though it is a holiday with a surprisingly murky history.

The U.S. Department of Veterans' Affairs says that 25 different cities and towns have claimed to have invented the holiday.

Still, Memorial Day weekend has long served as the unofficial kick off of summer, with friends gather in backyards and public parks to hold BBQs and flout open container laws.

As with many federal holidays, it can be a bit unclear what business and government agencies will be open.

Maybe you’re the type that always needs to buy some last minute potato dip at the grocery store, or if you’d prefer to go to a restaurant rather than deal with all that sunshine.

Either way, we’ve put together a list of what definitely won’t be open on Memorial Day, and what likely will be.

There is also the caveat that some chain restaurants and stores give their franchises the flexibility to set their own hours and days of operation.

What Will Be Open On Memorial Day?

Public Parks And Beaches

It just wouldn’t be Memorial Day without people grilling in the park and on the beach.

While some public parks closed down during the pandemic, that is thankfully behind us.

Some parks might close on the early side, but you should be all set for an afternoon picnic.

Movie Theaters

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, as well as the unofficial start of summer movie season. If you’re curious about checking out “Top Gun: Maverick,” most theaters will be open.

Subways and Buses

While a lot of government employees get the day off, subway and buses will continue to run, though in reduced capacity in some cities.

Rite Aid, CVS and Walgreens

Chain drug stores seemingly never take the day off, just in case you really need to buy some shampoo from Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Rite Aid Corporation Report, CVS (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report or Walgreens (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report

Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Big Lots, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target and Home Depot

All the major big box stores will be open on Memorial Day, though some locations might close early.

Shopping Malls

Nearly all shopping malls will be open on Memorial Day, and many of them will be having sales.

Trader Joe’s, Publix, Walmart, Wegmans

Most chain grocery stores like Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Trader Joe's will be open, though some might close on the early side.

Barnes and Noble

Need to find a bathroom? Most Barnes and Noble (BKS) - Get Barnes & Noble, Inc. Report book stores will be open on Memorial Day weekend.

Starbucks and Dunkin

Do you need coffee before the day drinking commences? Both Starbuck (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report and Dunkin (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report will have you covered.

The Apple Store

If you want to spend your day off at the Apple Store (APPL) , that is an option available to you, as most locations will be open that day.

Fast Food

Not in the mood to make your own hamburger? More of a taco kind of person?

Take heart: all the major fast food chains, including McDonald’s (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, Wendy’s (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report, Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report, Subway, Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report and Pizza Hut will all be open.

Chain Restaurants

Are you a fan of air-conditioning and having other people cook for you?

Well as an American, you are entitled to go eat at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) - Get Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Report, Bonefish Grill, Applebee's, Chili's or Olive Garden (DRI) - Get Darden Restaurants, Inc. Report on Memorial Day.

Most chain restaurants will be open for takeout, delivery and dining in. Many will offer discounts to service members and veterans.

Total Wine

If it’s your job to bring a six-pack to the BBQ, Total Wine will be open on Memorial Day, as will the majority of locally-owned liquor stores.

What Will Be Closed On Memorial Day?

The Federal Government

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, so federal courts and government offices will be closed.

The State Government

Most non-essential state government offices will be closed, including the Post Office and most courthouses.

Banks

Some local banks may choose to remain open for part of the day. But generally, national banks such as Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report, Capital One (COF) - Get Capital One Financial Corporation Report, Chase (CCF) - Get Chase Corporation Report and PNC (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report will be closed.

The Stock Market

The New York Stock Exchange, Dow Jones, NASDAQ will all be closed on Memorial Day. Go eat some hotdogs, day traders.

Schools

(Alice Cooper Voice) School’s is out for the summer!

Though in some cities, schools may be open until June, especially if it is trying to make up for time lost because of covid-19.

But even then, students will have Memorial Day off.

The Department of Motor Vehicles

The DMV is a state agency, and not a federal one. They are generally closed on Memorial Day in most cities.