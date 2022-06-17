Here’s What Will Be Open And Closed on Juneteenth

A look at what stores and offices are doing to celebrate America's newest holiday.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of African-Americans and the official end of slavery in the United States. It’s America’s newest federal holiday, but it’s a both a solemn and joyful occasion with deep historical roots.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, freeing slaves in states in rebellion against the U.S.

But word of the proclamation didn't reach many areas until the Civil War ended two years later. On June 19th, 1865, U.S. troops under Major General Gordon Granger reached Galveston, Texas, the last state where the proclamation went into effect.

Juneteenth celebrations date back to 1866. They saw a revival in interest during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s.

A Brief History of Juneteenth

The first federal legislation to recognize "Juneteenth Independence Day" as a holiday was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996.

In 1997, Ben Haith created the Juneteenth Flag, which features a star in the center that represents Texas and the extension of freedom for all African Americans throughout America.

Discussions of Juneteenth started to become both common in 2010s on Facebook and Twitter, and the sitcoms “Atlanta” and “Black-ish” had episodes devoted to the holiday, with the latter being a musical featuring songs from The Roots and Aloe Blacc.

In 2018, Apple added the day to its digital calendar as a holiday. In 2020, amidst the protests inspired by the police killing of George Floyd, many companies gave employees June 19th off.

Last year President Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official holiday, the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was made a holiday in 1983.

In his official proclamation, President Biden called Juneteenth “A day in which we remember the moral stain and terrible toll of slavery on our country –- what I’ve long called America’s original sin. A long legacy of systemic racism, inequality, and inhumanity. But it is a day that also reminds us of our incredible capacity to heal, hope, and emerge from our darkest moments with purpose and resolve.”

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, which means nearly all government buildings will be closed. Since Juneteenth falls on a weekend this year, it will be observed on Monday, June 20th.

Justin Merriman/Getty

What Will Be Open And Closed On Juneteenth?

As with any federal holiday, it can be a bit confusing to keep track of what will be open and what will be closed. So to help you plan your day of observance, here’s a list of what will be open and closed on Juneteenth.

The Federal Government

As Juneteenth is a federal holiday, all federal buildings will be closed, including government offices and courthouses.

State Governments

All state government offices will be closed during the holiday, including banks, DMVs, schools and most libraries.

The Stock Market

The stock market will be closed on Juneteenth.

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens

All the major drug store chains, including CVS (CVSGF) , Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Rite Aid Corporation Report and Walgreens (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Report don’t really take any days off, though some locations will have reduced hours.

Starbucks and Dunkin’

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report is one of many companies that give employees the option of taking Juneteenth off, or working and receiving holiday pay. So your local Starbucks and Dunkin’ (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report will likely be open, though perhaps with shortened hours.

AMC And Other Movie Theaters

AMC (AMCX) - Get AMC Networks Inc. Report and most local movie theaters will be open on Juneteenth. For the next few days, many AMC films are offering special screenings of black-led films, many related to the struggle for equality, including “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Best Man,” “Just Mercy” and “42.” The screenings will be available to audiences at a discounted price of $5.

Target, Walmart, Wegman’s, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Big Lots, Publix, Trader Joe’s

Most chain stores, grocery stores, big box stores and shopping malls will be open, though some might close early. Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report is one of many companies giving employees holiday pay.

Fast Food

Most fast food locations will be open, including McDonald’s (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, Pizza Hut (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report, Taco Bell and Wendy’s (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report.

Chain Restaurants

Your local Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse (RUTH) - Get Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. Report, The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) - Get The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Report, Bonefish Grill (BLMN) - Get Bloomin' Brands Inc. Report, Applebee's (DIN) - Get Dine Brands Global Inc. Report, Chili's (EAT) - Get Brinker International Inc. Report and Olive Garden (DRI) - Get Darden Restaurants Inc. Report will most likely be open.