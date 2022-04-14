Here’s What Will Be Open And Closed on Easter Sunday, Good Friday and Passover

Barnes and Noble and the Apple Store are closed, but CVS and Walgreens will be open.

Christmas and Easter are both holidays with religious roots that have come to be celebrated by people of many walks of faith, or that don’t consider themselves religious at all.

Easter never became as huge of a holiday as Christmas for all kinds of historical reasons you can read about here. (Long story short: The Puritans were killjoys about everything, including holidays.)

That said, it’s still one of the most popular holidays of the year, and it’s widely celebrated even among the rapidly growing 25% of Americans who don’t have any religious affiliation, for reasons ranging from wanting to gather with family members to making memories for their children to enjoying the pleasures of a long brunch.

This year, Easter starts on Good Friday, which will be April 15. (This year’s Easter is starting a bit on the late side, as it always takes place after what’s known as the Paschal Moon.)

Easter Sunday will be celebrated on Easter Sunday, April 17. Many countries recognize what is informally called “Good Monday,” which is the Monday after Easter, and for which the London Stock exchange will be closed. It’s not that big of a deal in America, as the U.S. government does not recognize Good Monday as a holiday. Some local businesses might close, but virtually no major chain franchises close for Good Monday.

Whereas you assume most places are either closed or operating with limited hours for Christmas and the Fourth of July, the Easter holidays take a little more guesswork.

Local businesses and restaurants make their own calls as to whether to close for one of the holidays, and most open for the brunch crowd or people looking for holiday sales. But state and federal governments, chain stores, banks and restaurants all have set policies.

Also, this year Passover will start on April 15 and run through April 23. Passover is not considered a Federal holiday, and it's not usually observed as a state holiday either. Some businesses that are run by or that serve members of the Jewish community might close for a few days or operate with reduced hours.

So to help you make plans for the weekend, or to ensure that you don’t show up at the Apple store and find that it’s closed, here is a list of what will be open and closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Good Monday.

What Will Be Open On Good Friday?

The Federal Government

Good Friday is not considered a Federal holiday, so the Federal Government will remain open.

State Governments

Most state governments do not recognize Good Friday as a holiday, so state agencies such as state courts, the DMV, libraries and schools will remain open.

But 12 states do recognize Good Friday as a state holiday: Connecticut, Texas, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina and North Dakota.

For these states, schools, DMVs, state courts and libraries are generally closed. Though in some states and counties it’s more of an optional thing, and some schools will remain open, so if you’re not sure, best to call.

Banks

Most banks will be open on Good Friday, though some will close early.

The Post Office

The post office will be open, and mail delivery will continue uninterrupted.

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens

If you need shampoo or contact lens solution, all of the major of the major pharmacy chains will be open.

Most Chain Restaurants

Applebee's, Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel, Carrabba's, McDonald's and Pizza Hut are some of the many chain restaurants that will be open on Good Friday.

What Will Be Closed On Good Friday?

The Stock Market

The stock market will be closed on Good Friday. But if you have to make trades, crypto exchanges literally never close.

What Will Be Open On Easter Sunday?

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens

Need to grab milk on your way to Sunday brunch? You’re in luck; all three major chains will be open.

Plenty Of Chain Restaurants

Call ahead to be safe because some branches can make their own decisions, but generally Golden Corral, IHOP, Bonefish Grill,, Applebee's, Bonefish Grill, P.F. Chang's, Ruby Tuesday are all open.

What Will Be Closed On Easter Sunday?

The Stock Market

The stock market will be closed on Easter…but it’s closed every Sunday.

The Federal Government

Since it’s the weekend, all Federal Government buildings will be closed.

Barnes & Noble

If you want to grab a book for your niece or nephew before the family get together, plan ahead, as Barnes & Noble is closed on Easter.

Sam's Club and Costo

The warehouse chains will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Apple

If you want a new iPhone, don’t plan to hit the Apple store on Easter Sunday.