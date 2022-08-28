Here's What to Watch For at Disney’s D23 Convention

Disney's convention is expecting to bring news about upcoming Marvel and Disney projects. Soon, you will never need to leave your couch ever again.

Sure, Comic Con is nice and all, and it’s still a place where studios go to unveil their latest projects and drop trailers to hype up the crowd, all in hopes of drumming up positive buzz and engendering fan loyalty.

But the truly massive media companies don’t just drop by other people’s fan conventions. They have their own. And arguably the biggest studio-owned convention is D23.

The convention is named in honor of Disney’s (DIS) official fan club, as the company was started in 1923. This year’s is set to kick-off Disney’s official hundred year anniversary, and it goes without saying the company has big plans to celebrate this milestone. (And many of those plans are still under wraps at the moment.)

The convention, which first began in 2009, will take place at five different stages at the Anaheim Convention Center, from September 9 through the 11th.

The Star Wars franchise has its own convention, and announced or gave further details on eight projects earlier this summer.

But don’t worry, fans. There are still plenty of brands within the Disney portfolio, and you can look forward to presentations from Marvel, Disney+, Disney Parks and Walt Disney Animation, as well as panels for “The Simpsons,” “Tron,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “Encanto,” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

How Can I Watch The Convention?

If you haven’t already purchased your tickets, we regret to inform you that they’re all sold out. Sorry!

But you can still watch some of the events at D23Expo.com/live and on D23Expo.com and the DisneyD23 YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Fair warning, however. One of the most anticipated events at these conventions is when Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, take the stage at Hall H to announce new projects. The hot rumor this year is that Feige will give us more information about Marvel’s upcoming Phase 5 and 6, and will all also announce details about its upcoming “Fantastic Four” film. Also, Kevin, if you’re reading this, if there’s anything at all you want to tell us about “Blade,” that would be greatly appreciated.

This presentation, which will be part of a larger Hall D23 Presentation on Saturday, will not be live streamed. However, a million videos people took with their cameras will immediately hit Twitter so you’ll be in safe hands.

20th Century Studios

So What's Going To Happen?

Here’s some highlights for what to expect, either live or virtually. The full, extended (and quite long) list of events is available here.

Friday, September 9

10:30 a.m. Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – The official kick off of Disney100, the event will honor artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. The 2022 inductees include Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, the late Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

10:45 a.m.: "The Simpsons" – A talk with the cast and producers of the long-running American institution.

2 p.m. Marvel Draw Live! Brian Crosby, Marvel’s Director of Themed Entertainment, will offer a step-by-step lesson on how to draw, the Marvel way.

2 p.m. A Very ’90s Afternoon Special with the All-New Mickey Mouse Club – Cast from "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" will share memories about the third incarnation of the series (1989–1994). No word if Ryan Gosling or Britney Spears will attend. (Probably not.)

3:30 p.m. Studio Showcase: Disney Animation & Pixar – Fans will get to learn all about the upcoming theatrical and Disney+ titles from Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios, straight from the cast and producers.

6 p.m. D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022 – The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest with host Nina West and guest judges Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein and Ally Maki. Don’t forget your Mickey ears!

Saturday, September 10

10 a.m. Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm & 20th Century Studios – Filmmakers, cast and “surprise guests” will showcase upcoming theatrical and Disney+ titles. Look for exclusive footage and scoops on what else is in the works.

11:45 a.m. Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – The cast and creative team share an exclusive sneak peek of the series before its debut on Disney Channel and Disney+.

12 p.m. “Bob’s Burgers “– The cast and creators of the Emmy Award-winning animated series and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie!” will talk about the series, and maybe even sing if you’re lucky.

12 p.m. Back to the Grid: 40 Years of “Tron” – A celebration of the groundbreaking sci-fi classic,

2:00 p.m. Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man –Celebrate everyone’s favorite neighborhood Spider-Man, featuring Marvel’s Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski.

3:30 p.m. Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase – Disney Branded Television will present an exclusive showcase of what’s coming next to Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior, including looks at the new Disney+ Original series “National Treasure,” “American Born Chinese” and “The Santa Claus.”

4 p.m. FX’s AHS: Behind the Screams – It’s not a very Disney-friendly show, but the creatives behind “American Horror Stories” will dish about television’s scariest show.

5:45 p.m. National Geographic Special Screening: “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” – An exclusive first look at the new Disney+ series “Limitless!, in which the man who plays Thor teaches us all how to be healthier. He will not be in attendance.

6 p.m. Zootopia+ Sneak Peek – A first look at the newest animated series coming to Disney+, based on the popular movie.

Sunday, September 11

10 a.m. Sneak Peek of Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – Disney Original Documentary presents a panel dedicated to “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse,” which will be hosted by Bret Iwan, the official voice of Mickey.

10:30 a.m. A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products – Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro presents a look at what’s coming next to Disney’s parks around the world, and guests will get a behind-the-scenes look at the what Disney Imagineers are at work on.

1 p.m. Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible – Theme parks imagineers will talk about creating the rides and experiences that defining the Disney brand.

3:45 p.m. The Next Generation of National Geographic – Get introduced to the new “National Geographic” stars who will take viewers all around the world.

4:15 p.m. Disney Princess – The Concert Live at D23! – Disney Concerts will present a special performance of Disney Princess – The Concert, featuring Tony nominee Susan Egan. Look for literally every Disney song you could possibly imagine to be performed.

6 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” 31st Season Celebration – Did you know Disney has “Dancing with the Stars?” And that show has been on for 31 seasons? Well, you can learn all about it at this panel, if you want, star from the stars of the show. Don’t forget to stretch!