Electric vehicles cost less to fill up than their combustion engine counterparts, according to an analysis from IHS Markit, Atlas Public Policy and the Wall Street Journal.

Using the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Toyota Rav4 as test subjects, the group focused on electricity rates vs. gasoline costs in 15 cities.

Spokane, Washington led the group, with average yearly saving of $899 for people who drive at least 200 miles per week when using in-home charging stations. New York had the lowest savings of $428 annually.

The study notes that EV drivers do face additional costs if they choose options such as 240 volt charging stations and hiring electricians, each of which can cost at least $500.

The study concluded that over time, the average EV owner saves more money than a gas-fueled driver due to lower fuel and maintenance costs.