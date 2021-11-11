Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
IPO in Review: Everything You Need To Know on Rivian's Second Trading Day
IPO in Review: Everything You Need To Know on Rivian's Second Trading Day
Publish date:

Here's How Much It Costs to Fill Up an Electric Vehicle: Study

Researchers tested the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Toyota Rav4 in 15 cities to calculate costs.
Author:

Electric vehicles cost less to fill up than their combustion engine counterparts, according to an analysis from IHS Markit, Atlas Public Policy and the Wall Street Journal. 

Using the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Toyota Rav4 as test subjects, the group focused on electricity rates vs. gasoline costs in 15 cities. 

Spokane, Washington led the group, with average yearly saving of $899 for people who drive at least 200 miles per week when using in-home charging stations. New York had the lowest savings of $428 annually. 

We’re holding a Veterans Day Sale for our Action Alerts PLUS investment club. Get in on the conversation and get the latest investment ideas and trading strategies. For 48 hours, we’re offering 30% off with this special sale. Click here and save $150. 

TheStreet Recommends

The study notes that EV drivers do face additional costs if they choose options such as 240 volt charging stations and hiring electricians, each of which can cost at least $500. 

The study concluded that over time, the average EV owner saves more money than a gas-fueled driver due to lower fuel and maintenance costs. 

Elon Musk Wants Tesla Private But Electric Car Rival Fisker Wants to Go Public
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Lordstown Motors, Fisker, Dillard's

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
STOCKS

Stocks End Mixed as Wall Street Reacts to Inflation Data

China's Post-pandemic Economic Stimulus Spending On Green Projects Shows There Is Room For Improvement: Greenpeace
INVESTING

Understanding Economic Momentum

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Buy the Dip in Disney? The Charts May Not Agree

bitcoin
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Miami Citizens to Get 'Bitcoin Yield' From MiamiCoin Cryptocurrency

The Arcfox Alpha-S electric sedan is equipped with Huawei's HI smart car platform. Photo: Bloomberg
CARS

Electric Vehicle Market Could Quadruple By 2030

How You Can Make a Bundle by Investing in Marijuana
INVESTING

Green Thumb Stock Rises as Earnings Double, Revenue Up 49%

Photo of a tall building on Wall Street with text overlay that reads "What Is a Moving Average?"
M

What Is a Moving Average?