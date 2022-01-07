Skip to main content
Earnings Recap: Disney, Beyond Meat, Dutch Bros, GoodRx, Bumble
Here's Credit Suisse's Monthly Top Stock List

The new names on the list are Disney, Discover Financial Services, Emerson Electric and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Disney  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report made Credit Suisse’s list of top monthly stock picks for January.

The new names on the list are Disney, Discover Financial Services  (DFS) - Get Discover Financial Services Report, Emerson Electric  (EMR) - Get Emerson Electric Co. Report and BioMarin Pharmaceutical  (BMRN) - Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Report, CNBC reports.

To compile the list, each Credit Suisse equity analyst chooses his/her favorite stock for the next six to 12 months.

Other stocks on the January list include United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report, semiconductor stalwart Marvell Technology  (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report, Papa John’s International  (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report, and apparel company PVH  (PVH) - Get PVH Corp. Report.

As for Disney, it will benefit from its streaming and theme park businesses, said Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson, according to CNBC.

“Disney+ net adds should reaccelerate in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 [ended around Dec. 31] against low expectations for Disney’s streaming outlook, while concerns around Parks recovery timing are already priced in, and linear trends are stable,” Mitchelson said.

The expansion of Disney+ streaming service into new markets, such as Central and Eastern Europe, should be helpful, he said.

Disney closed Friday at $157.83, up 0.59%. It has slid 10% in the last three months.

Morningstar analyst Neil Macker is bullish on Disney, assigning it a wide moat and a fair value of $170.

“Disney posted a weak end to fiscal 2021, as Disney+ only added 2.1 million customers [in the fourth quarter], its lowest quarter yet, to end the year at 118 million subscribers,” he wrote in a November commentary.

“Still, the Disney+ subscriber base increased by 44.4 million in fiscal 2021.… We still project robust long-term growth for the service.”

