Skip to main content
Did We Just Meet the Bonnie and Clyde of Crypto? Watch TheStreet’s Crypto Minute
Did We Just Meet the Bonnie and Clyde of Crypto? Watch TheStreet’s Crypto Minute

Here's a 'No Sweat' Investment to Try on For Size

Shares of the company are off 25% since its last earnings report in November even though cash flow is at record levels, Real Money's Brad Ginesin says.

Is Under Armour a good fit for investors?

TheStreet’s Brad Ginesin thinks so.

“Under Armour's (UAA) stock has seen four upgrades to 'buy' since the start of the year, the most recent one from Morgan Stanley,” Ginesin wrote recently on Real Money. “Since the strong earnings reported in November, UAA has had a healthy 25% pullback, and analysts see a buying opportunity.”

The shares of Under Armour have historically traded at a rich valuation, with high growth expectations and a high price-to-earnings multiple to match.

“After refocusing on profits over ‘growth at any cost,’ the valuation has compressed, and the stock trades at a reasonable 24-times consensus earnings per share for 2022,” Ginesin said. “Pre-Covid, the shares traded with a multiple between 35-times and 65-times. Cash flow is at record levels, two years into the new CEO's tenure.”

Morgan Stanley believes UA can outperform its global sportswear peers this year, thanks to four factors:

--- Lower relative supply chain risk

--- The likelihood of relative outperformance in China sales trends compared to global peers who may still be feeling the effects of the 2021 cotton controversy/boycotts

TheStreet Recommends

--- Industry channel check momentum

--- And likely conservative 2022 guidance and expectations that leave room for upwardly revised EPS.

The company also has healthy business partners.

“The two largest retailers of UA's wear, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and The TJX Companies (TJX), have remained among the stronger retailers,” Ginesin said.

“They've improved pricing power through brand elevation and streamlined its expense structure through a more efficient operating model. E-commerce and direct-to-consumer have increased markedly since 2019,” Ginesin added.

Overall, UA offers a good risk/reward, given the steep pullback, with business momentum continuing and the shares reasonably priced with a P/E in the mid-20s.

“Analysts make a good case that buying ahead of fourth-quarter earnings and a strong year-ahead should be no sweat,” Ginesin added.

At the time of publication, Ginesin was long Under Armour.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

E. coli contamination at Chipotle Mexican Grill (2015- 2016)
INVESTING
CMG

Chipotle Wants to Be Everywhere. Call It a Burrito Barrage.

Starbucks Union Leaders Lead
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks Fires 7 Employees Who Appeared In Unionization Interview

Qualcomm
INVESTING
QCOMMCKPHM

Meet Wolfe Research's Quality Stocks List

Filing Taxes Separately Saves Married Couples
Sponsored Story

When Can Married Filing Separately Save You On Taxes

Facebook Meta Logo Lead
INVESTING
PINSSNPOMVRS

Did Meta Stock Just Hit Bottom?

9 Luxurious Celebrity Homes You Can Own Right Now
REAL ESTATE
COMP

The Ultra-Wealthy Bought More Than $40B Of High-End Real Estate Last Year

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Today-2/9: CVS, Chipotle Active; Stocks Power Higher As Earnings Drive Gains

Norwegian Cruise Line Lead
INVESTING
NCLHRCLCCL

Norwegian Changes Its Covid Rules, Could Royal Caribbean and Carnival Follow?