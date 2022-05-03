'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' the return of 'Hacks' and 'Stranger Things' are all heading your way.

So Spring is here. The sun is warm, the wind crisp and the flowers are blooming. It’s perfect weather for a lovely walk.

And we agree, that all sounds absolutely dreadful. But don’t worry, this month all the major streaming companies are bringing out some of the absolute biggest guns in their arsenal, so there will be no reason for you to ever leave the house ever again.

What’s Coming To Disney+ This Month?

Following the lukewarm reaction to 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker,” Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has largely walked away from making more films in the the Star Wars universe, at least for now, and instead has shifted its focus into making shows for its Disney+ streaming service.

Disney+ launched in late 2019 with the Pedro Pascal-staring “The Mandolrian,” which was a hit right out of the gate. (It quickly became clear that the world couldn’t get enough of Baby Yoda.)

While the follow-up series “The Book of Boba Fett” has gotten a more muted reaction, Disney+ is taking a bold swing with its upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” miniseries, which premieres on May 27.

The series brings back Ewan McGregor, whose performance as the titular character is generally regarded as one of the highlights of the Star Wars prequels, as well as Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. The series is meant to bridge the gap between the Star Wars prequels and the original series of film, and will reportedly find McGregor playing a more weathered version of the iconic character.

May 4 will see the last episode of the Marvel show “Moon Knight,” staring Oscar Isaac. Fans seem pleased with the series, though it hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet.

On May 24, Disney+ will premiere “Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers” a new cartoon film featuring the voices of John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the furry adventurers.

Netflix

What’s Coming To Netflix This Month?

Remember when Twitter was filled with the hashtag #justiceforbarb? Boy, 2016 certainly was a wild time.

Anyway, after a hiatus of (checks notes) ten-thousand years, Netflix's (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report wildly popular '80s homage "Stranger Things" will finally return on May 27 (which is going to be a busy day) and will be titled "Stranger Things 4: Volume 1."

Also, May will see the return of Netflix's popular competition show "The Circle," which will start dropping new episodes weekly starting May 4.

What’s Coming To HBO Max This Month?

"Hacks" is back! If you didn't watch the Jean Smart-starring HBO (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report sitcom last year, well, you have plenty of time to catch up before the new season starts on May 12.

May will also see the premiere of a show based on the popular sci-fi book "The Time Traveler’s Wife," which will premiere on May 15.

What’s Coming To Hulu This Month?

Following the success of its miniseries adaptation of Sally Rooney's salacious "Normal People," Hulu will offer up an adaptation of the Rooney book "Conversations With Friends" on May 15.

It's also premiering its original romantic comedy "The Valet" on May 20.

What’s Coming To Amazon Prime This Month?

Comedy nerds, your prayers have been answered. Amazon Prime (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report is bringing you a new season of "The Kids in the Hall," on May 13. 30 Helens agree, this is worth cheering for.

What’s Coming To Apple+ This Month?

Apple+ (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report doesn't make as much content as its competitors. Instead, it tries to make everything it has into something special.

The latest entry into its less-is-more approach is "The Essex Serpent," an adaptation of Sarah Perry's novel featuring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston. It will premiere on May 13.

May 6 will see the bow of the of second season of the Emmy-winning series "Tehran." Apple+ will also deepen its commitment to international productions with the premiere of the Spanish and English series "Now & Then," which premieres May 22.

For people who can't get enough dinosaurs, the documentary series "Prehistoric Planet" will premiere May 23.

What’s Coming To Paramount+ This Month?

While Paramount+'s (VIACA) - Get ViacomCBS Inc. Class A Report Star Trek shows have been met with a mixed response, the streaming channel is committed to them. Its latest "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," premieres on May 5.