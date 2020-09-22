How Companies Are Encouraging Voter Registration

As election date approaches, tech companies and retailers gear up to encourage voter registration among their customers and audiences.

With the presidential elections only weeks away, a number of retailers, tech companies, and prime brands are eagerly working with Rock the Vote to encourage their customers to register to vote. Many Rock the Vote partners ranging from stores to tech platforms are using unique ideas to encourage voter registration.

Brushers to Cast Ballots with Hello Products

The U.S. personal care brand Hello Products launched on Tuesday—on National Voter Registration Day-- its first limited edition Empowermint Fluoride Free Toothpaste. Each tube is sold for $1.00 that goes to Rock the Vote to help build political power among young people.

“We’ve thoughtfully crafted Empowermint paste because we believe voting is one of the friendliest things you can do,” the company said.

New shopping experience with Foot Locker

Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report, the leading sportswear company, is offering voter registration services to shoppers who will only fill up some information to sign up to check to see if they are registered, sign up to receive election reminders, and register to vote.

Cox Enterprises Launches Election Center

On September 9, the communications and automotive industries’ leader Cox Enterprises launched an election center for its employees where they can register to vote and have access to other resources in the process. They will be updated about their registration status, search for their polling location, sign up for election reminders, and view their state polling priorities.

LearnLux Uses Financial Wellbeing

Financial wellness company LearnLux is also empowering its employees to use the company’s financial wellbeing program to register to vote on a mobile-friendly platform accessible in 13 languages.

GameOn Technology Launches Chat Application

On September 10, tech company GameOn Technology launched a chat application on Facebook Messenger that allows users to connect with Rock the Vote 24/7. Through reaching out to Rock the Vote, users will receive prompt responses to their questions, inquire about the voter registration tool, local polling information, and access an array of educational resources.

Banana Republic Encourages Shoppers

Earlier this month the clothing brand Banana Republic launched “Will Work for a Better Republic” campaign encouraging shoppers to register to vote. It released on Sept. 10 a new series of reusable nonmedical grade-cloth face masks with “Vote for a Better Republic” printed on it. Each mask costs $5 and for every $15 face mask sold donated to Rock the Vote up to $25,000.

Established in 1990, Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on building political power among young people. It partnered with 1,100 tech platforms and helped 12 million people register, according to their website. Banana Republic is owned by Gap Inc. (GPS) - Get Report which launched its Stand United campaign Sept. 8.

Facebook Addresses Its Platform's Issues

On Tuesday, Facebook (FB) - Get Report announced that it may restrict content to its users on election day if the build-up to the final results leads to chaos. Facebook is still exploring several solutions to help combat the misinformation on its platform along with how they will handle election day coverage.

