Here Are Some of the Biggest Market Risks in 2022

Before you say good riddance to 2021, try to think about some of the good times — perhaps your portfolio probably went up or maybe you went to an event maskless for the first time in months.

Then brace yourself for what could be more volatility ahead.

Bloomberg forecasters took a shot at predicting some of the market risks over the next 12 months. In their sights were everything from stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates to more Covid variants and global political and economic uncertainty.

Here's a sample of some of their warnings that could have investors fretting in 2022:

• Another Covid variant: Omicron appears to be the next menacing strain that will stick around for months to come. It's reportedly more contagious than its predecessors but possibly less deadly. Still, it's early days and too soon to know for sure the full impact.

Then there's the ongoing threat of a more contagious and deadly variant that could lead to even more lockdowns. Bloomberg says a three-month return to the toughest 2021 restrictions could see global economic growth slow to 4.2% in 2022 versus a base forecast of 4.7%.

• Sticky inflation: Remember when inflation was forecast to end 2021 at 2%? In November it was just under 7%. Bloomberg says consensus forecasts show inflation is expected to retreat back to 2% levels (we're trying not to say transitory here) but notes another miss is possible with the pandemic, supply chain shortages and rising wages.

• Interest-rate hikes: Here's another thing expected to go up in 2022; the cost of borrowing. Rising rates appear inevitable as inflation soars, which could be bad news for the markets.

"Recent history, from the taper tantrum of 2013 to 2018’s stocks selloff, shows how a tightening Fed spells trouble for markets," Bloomberg notes, adding that higher stock valuations and soaring real estate could spell trouble for investors.

A model from Bloomberg Economics shows that if the Fed hikes rates three times in 2022 and signals it would keep going until rates reach 2.5% (which would push Treasury yields higher and credit spreads wider) there could be a recession at the start of 2023.

• China's economic growth stalls: China’s economy has hit a speed bump, weighed down by Covid lockdowns, energy shortages and fallout from the Evergrande real estate crisis. Annualized growth fell to 0.8% for the first three quarters, well below the 6% pace that the world has come to expect from the second-largest global economy.

While China has a reputation for quickly recovering from economic setbacks, it might not be as easy in 2022. Bloomberg Economics’ base case is for China to grow 5.7% next year and says a slowdown to 3% "would send ripples around the world, leaving commodity exporters short of buyers and potentially derailing the Fed’s plans, just like the Chinese stocks crash did in 2015."

• Battle with Brexit: Just when you thought Brexit was out of the headlines, get ready for negotiations between the U.K. and EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol next year. "Getting to yes will be tough," Bloomberg says.

And if the negotiations break down?

"Based on past Brexit flare-ups, the uncertainty would hit business investment and undermine the pound, boosting inflation and eroding real incomes," Bloomberg says. A full-on trade war (think tariffs and transportation logjams) could make it even worse.

Of course, many predictions don't come pass, as 2020 taught us. Bloomberg notes the pandemic economies were worse back then and many were surprisingly better in 2021.

"That’s a useful reminder that some things could go right next year, too," they write.