Here Are All the Companies Adding a Fuel Surcharge

Uber, Lyft and Instacart have all added a fuel surcharge to orders on their platforms this week.

Every time you think you're over the price of gas, more disappointment is sure to follow — as gas prices spike, companies that provide transportation and deliver food are implementing fuel surcharges that, while temporary, risk becoming permanent.

Almost a month after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, countries and companies around the world have sent a strong anti-war message with sanctions and boycotts. But as a large part of the world is dependent on Russian oil, responding to the country's invasion of Ukraine inevitably sent gas prices in several countries upward.

The price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. was, according to AAA data, $4.27 on Friday. While down slightly from this week's highs, it is still roughly 11% higher than last week and over 30% higher than last year.

To offset the additional costs to drivers, many delivery and transportation companies have been adding fuel surcharges.

These are some of the ones to do so in recent days:

Instacart

The latest company to bite the bullet and add a 40-cent "fuel surchage is Instacart; the grocery delivery platform announced on Friday that it would be add the surcharge to "help offset the increased cost of gas over the next month."

The surcharge, which will be visible in the price breakdown before one chooses to accept the order, is going to come into effect in the coming days.

Uber:

One of the first major companies to introduce such a surcharge, Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report announced that it would be adding an additional 45 or 55 cents to each ride and an extra 35 to 45 cents to each Uber Eats order on Monday.

The price varies depending on factors like the location and length of the trip but 100% of that surcharge is going to the drivers.

"Many people are feeling the sting of record-high prices at the pump—and that’s certainly true of drivers and couriers," the company said in a statement announcing the surcharge.

Lyft:

Swift to follow Uber, Lyft (LYFT) - Get Lyft, Inc. Class A Report introduced its own $0.55 fuel surcharge to all trips for the next 60 days.

"This will help offset fuel costs, which also helps more drivers stay on the road," the company said in a statement. For both Uber and Lyft, a few select states (New York among them) are protected from the surcharge for technical and legal reasons.

Lyft stresses that it is a temporary measure but, as the war and ensuing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine get worse, some are skeptical that gas prices will see a drastic decrease any time soon.

Airlines:

As the rising cost of oil also directly affects planes, many airlines are also starting to raise fuel surcharges (gas fluctuations mean that most have had them for at least a decade.)

Air Asia, which got rid of its surcharge in 2018, reintroduced the extra charges on March 8. Emirates, Japan Airlines and Malaysia Airlines have also added or are about to add a fuel surcharge.

With gas prices rising quickly, many fear that this is just the start and many companies across different industries will soon do the same. We will, naturally, continue to update this list as more companies add surcharges.