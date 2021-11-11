Here Are 5 Top Stock Decliners for Thursday: Paysafe, Disney

Stocks traded mixed Thursday as investors digested the accelerated pace of U.S. inflation.

Here are some companies that took a hit Thursday.

1. Paysafe PSFE | Down 41%

Shares of Paysafe (PSFE) - Get PAYSAFE LTD Report plummeted after the online payment processing platform backed by Blackstone Group and CVC Capital Partners posted weaker-than-expected third quarter revenues and lowered its full-year profit forecasts.

2. Bumble BMBL | Down 19%

Online dating app Bumble (BMBL) - Get Bumble Report traded sharply lower after the company posted its first sequential decline in user growth since it went public in February. In the third quarter, total paid users fell 2% from the prior quarter to 2.9 million.

Bumble reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter but exceeded revenue targets set by Wall Street analysts.

3. Disney DIS | Down 6.55%

Shares of Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report struggled after the entertainment giant posted a slowdown in subscriber sign-ups to 2.1 million new subscribers in the fiscal fourth quarter, significantly lower than FactSet's forecast of around 10.2 million.

4. Beyond Meat BYND | Down 13%

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report tumbled after the alternative meat-maker reported a wider third-quarter loss and lower-than-expected revenue. Guidance for the fourth quarter also missed analysts' forecast.

5. Moderna MRNA | Down 3%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report came under pressure even as the drugmaker defended its two-shot Covid vaccine, saying its prevention of harsh disease, hospitalization and death belies a risk of myocarditis.

