Helbiz Stocks Soars to the Heavens on Amazon Deal

Helbiz nearly triples after reaching an agreement under which Helbiz Live will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video channels.

Helbiz (HLBZ) - Get HELBIZ, INC. Report headed for Cloud 9 on Tuesday after the e-scooters and e-bicycles company unveiled a three-year agreement under which Helbiz Live will stream on Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report channels

Shares of the New York company at last check were at $30.60 against Monday's close at $14.36. They'd touched a 52-week high of $41.88.

Stocks Modestly Higher as Evergrande Worries Fade

The company said that Helbiz Live, its streaming entertainment service, will be available for subscribers to stream on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the coming weeks.

Helbiz Media and Amazon Italy also agreed to broadcast Helbiz Live contents and the entire Italian Serie B Championship on all devices and TVs equipped with Amazon Prime video channels throughout Italy. Helbiz Media, the parent's media division, distributes the Serie B media rights worldwide.

Serie B is the second-highest division in the Italian football league system after Serie A.

The company said partnering with Amazon Italy expands the Helbiz Live service in Italy and provides wider viewership access for Serie B Championship fans.

"This partnership with Amazon represents a significant step for Helbiz Live and widens the range of sports-related content offered on Amazon Prime Video Channels,” Chief Executive Matteo Mammì said in a statement.

“It will allow an alternative way of streaming exclusive Helbiz Live content, such as the Serie B championship."

Last week, Helbiz struck a deal with Fox Networks Group (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship in the U.S. and the Caribbean live on its Fox Sports network.

The partnership includes three games per week for the next three seasons.

Amazon is a holding in the portfolio of Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.