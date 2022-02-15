Skip to main content
Top 15 Hedge Fund Managers Earn $15.8 Billion Last Year

Top 15 hedge fund manager earnings drop to $15.8 billion in 2021 compared to $23 billion for 2020, as volatility in stocks and bonds limit performance.
It’s getting rough out there for hedge fund managers. The 15 most highly-paid in the industry earned “only” $15.8 billion, down from $23 billion in 2020, according to Bloomberg’s rankings.

Worries about inflation and the potential for Federal Reserve tightening injected some volatility into the stock and bond markets last year. And that limited hedge fund performance, dampening compensation, Bloomberg reports.

The 15 top-paid hedge fund managers for 2021 (including their personal investment gains and share of fund performance fees) on Bloomberg’s list are:

1. Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, $2.5 billion;

2. Chris Hohn, founder of London-based TCI Fund Management, $2.1 billion;

3. Karthik Sarma, managing partner of SRS Investment Management, $2 billion;

4. Israel Englander, CEO of Millennium Management, $1.9 billion;

5. James Simons, founder of Renaissance Technologies, $1.3 billion;

6. Dan Sundheim, founder of D1 Capital Partners, $1.2 billion;

7. Steve Cohen, CEO of Point72, $1.1 billion;

8. David Shaw, founder of D.E. Shaw, $915 million;

9. Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, $530 million;

10. William Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, $528 million;

11. Paul Singer, co-CEO of Elliott Management, $476 million;

12. Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, $411 million;

13. Larry Robbins, CEO of Glenview Capital Management, $340 million;

14. Stephen Schonfeld, founder of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, $299 million;

15. Richard Mashaal, founder of Senvest Management, $247 million.

Top bankers got compensated well last year too, though not as well as top hedge fund managers. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon received a 10% pay increase to $34.5 million for 2021. 

