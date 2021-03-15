Coupang Investor Ackman Donates Shares to Charity

The hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman is donating shares of Coupang, the "Amazon of South Korea,” to various charities days after its stock exchange debut.

The hedge fund investor Bill Ackman has donated his stake in the South Korea e-commerce company Coupang (CPNG) - Get Report to charity.

The founder of Pershing Square Capital Management tweeted on Monday that he will split his 26.5 million shares, valued at $1.36 billion, among three entities.

These include his Pershing Square Foundation, a donor-advised funds program, and another non-profit that wasn't identified.

Noting that he was a “day one investor” in Coupang, Ackman said the donated shares will now “benefit humanity.”

The investor did not disclose how much stock each entity would receive, CNBC reported.

This news follows Coupang’s public debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, where the shares rose 41%. It was the largest U.S. public offering of 2021 so far, CNBC added.

At last check Coupang shares were trading 2.5% higher at $49.67.

The Seoul company, known as the "Amazon of South Korea," raised $4.6 billion in its debut and gained a valuation of some $60 billion. Now the company is valued at more than $87 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

Coupang was founded in 2010 by the Korean-American executive Bom Suk Kim and gained its comparison to Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report -- the Seattle tech and online-retail giant -- when it began offering “guaranteed same-day or next-day delivery,” in South Korea, the National Post reported.

Bom Kim’s stake in the newly public company is now more than $8 billion.

The company is also backed by SoftBank Group, SFTBY.

Ackman’s Pershing Square Foundation was founded in 2006 and has committed more than $400 million to “grants and social investments across a number of fields, including health and medicine, education, economic development, and social justice,” its website said.