Top Shorted Stocks by Short Interest: Beyond Meat, SunPower

Here are the stocks in the market with the highest short interest, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Koss Corporation, GameStop, Carvana and more.

Tech stocks have been selling off this past week as Treasury yields are hitting their highest level since Jan. 2020. Jim Cramer told investors to "ignore inflation" for now in the wake of the Federal Reserve's bullish growth outlook.

Cramer shared how he would approach the tech sector after this huge selloff, and how to spot the bottom for stocks.

Here are some of the most shorted stocks as of Mar. 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET by their short interest in shares as a percentage of the stock's share float:



GameStop | Short Interest Float 14.25%

Shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report have plummeted over 26% this past week as short sellers quit and the squeeze plays receded.

Rocket Companies | Short Interest Float 16.04%

TheStreet recently looked at the charts for Rocket Companies (RKT) - Get Report and shared with investors how they should trade the stock.

Koss Corporation | Short Interest Float 38.22%

Koss Corporation (KOSS) - Get Report was one of the top ten stocks the previous week after CEO Michael Koss sold 69,000 shares worth $2.3 million this past week, according to reports.

Gogo | Short Interest Float 36.31%

Could Gogo (GOGO) - Get Report start seeing support as air travel increases in the U.S. as we reach President Biden's goal of 100 million vaccines distributed? Shares of Gogo have traded mostly flat in 2021.

GSX Techedu | Short Interest Float 38.82%

GSX Techedu (GSX) - Get Report was one of the buy-the-dip candidates in the market Monday after falling the previous week. James "Rev Shark" DePorre has liked Gogo but explained that short selling is a powerful tool, although it is not just the inverse of going long and requires a very different mindset to do effectively.

PubMatic | Short Interest Float 36.10%

Could ad spending hikes help PubMatic (PUBM) - Get Report surge higher in 2021? Short sellers don't think so.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals | Short Interest Float 26.86%

Inovio (INO) - Get Report shared positive vaccine results and topped estimates when it recently reported its fourth-quarter earnings.

Tanger Factory Outlet | Short Interest Float 27.61%

Cramer told investors how they should play Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) - Get Report during his "Lightning Round" segment on Mad Money.

Beyond Meat | Short Interest Float 26.79%

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report announced it has widened its product distribution with Walmart (WMT) - Get Report on March 9. Cramer then discussed Beyond Meat on Mad Money this past week, saying "I think that Beyond Meat is for real. When restaurants reopen, they're going to want Beyond Meat. The others have GMOs and people don't want GMOs."

Revlon | Short Interest Float 25.62%

Citi (C) - Get Report announced in February that it could not recoup $500 million that it had mistakenly wired to lenders for cosmetics maker Revlon (REV) - Get Report.

SunPower | Short Interest Float 20.30%

Shares of SunPower (SPWR) - Get Report were falling this past Tuesday after California’s three biggest utilities proposed changes in the state’s solar program.

Carvana | Short Interest Float 21.51%

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report was upgraded in late February as the stock has surged in the past year, making it one of the top stocks since the 2020 market crash.

Bed Bath & Beyond | Short Interest Float 19.28%

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report was mentioned on Mad Money in early March as a reopening stock that could go higher as vaccine distribution increases and more businesses start to reopen.

iRobot | Short Interest Float 21.54%

iRobot (IRBT) - Get Report was included in TheStreet's heavily-shorted stocks that could break out story back in February.

Other Notable Shorts: Sundial Growers (13.05%), AMC Entertainment (8.52%), BlackBerry (7.34%) and Tesla (5.92%),

All stock short interests and rankings were pulled from S3 Partners' Shortsight Screener using its short interest projection.

Disclaimer: There are several short interest projection sites out there, including High Short Interest, that report different figures so please double check the current short interest figures with competitors' market tools before making an investment.