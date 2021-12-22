Head-Fake Market Has Traders on Edge

With extreme rotation and deceptive indexes roiling the stock market, investors aren’t sure which way to turn and what data to depend on.

That’s understandable, said RealMoney's James “Rev Shark” Deporre. When even fundamentals and technical patterns are throwing curveballs, the whole system seems out of order.

“There have been two key market themes in 2021,” Deporre said recently in Real Money. “The first is that the indexes have done an extremely poor job of portraying what actually is occurring in the majority of the market, and the second is that there is vicious rotational action occurring among various sectors.”

For much of the year, a small group of mega-cap stocks led by Apple (AAPL), has pushed the indexes to new all-time highs while growth stocks, small-caps, biotechnology and various other groups have wallowed in a miserable bear market. “The thing that has made it even worse is that the business media and most pundits won't even acknowledge how bad it has been for most stocks,” Rev Shark said.

“This action has been driven in part by concerns that inflation was heating up and that the Federal Reserve no longer would be as accommodative,” Deporre noted.

The burst of euphoria after the latest Fed meeting indicated the central bank was getting more serious about inflation “quickly led to another bout of vicious rotation,” Deporre said. “This time it was the big-cap technology stocks that suffered the brunt of the damage.

What’s extremely difficult about this market is that fundamentals really don't matter and technical patterns are a total mess. “The action feels random and arbitrary, and it is creating very negative sentiment,” Deporre added. ”The fact that indices are still very elevated versus most stocks makes it even tougher.”

“It is a messy situation, but out of chaos some good opportunities eventually will develop,” he added.